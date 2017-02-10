Deer Euthanized 9 Days After Ovary Removal

by

Last week we reported on a deer sterilization project taking place in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The project consists of both lethal and non-lethal means of reducing the local deer herd. We’ve now received word that Deer #32, one of the deer that had its ovaries removed through the non-lethal sterilization portion of the project, has been euthanized due to failing health.

According to a report by Mlive.com, the deer was found in a state of distress and was euthanized on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the city and White Buffalo Inc., the Connecticut-based wildlife control contractor hired by the city to carry out the sterilization experiment. Deer #32 had been spotted several times throughout the previous week. Once standing in the middle of traffic, and once acting overly friendly as it approached a vehicle.

“Upon examination, the sterilization incision appeared to be healed and was not infected, and there were no signs of bleeding, discharge or trauma,” according to an incident report shared by the city. However, because the animal was in distress, Dr. DeNicola decided that the humane course of action was to euthanize the deer by injection.”

This method of deer management has sparked controversy throughout the Ann Arbor area, as well as across the country. Its effectiveness remains to be seen.