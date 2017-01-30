The 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic is in the books, and some of the best shooters in the world found their places on the podium. We’ll have complete coverage of the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic coming soon, but here’s a look at some of the big winners from this year’s event.
Anyone finding sheds? Check out the G2s on this guy!! ... See MoreSee Less
20 hours ago
Bowhunting.com added 18 new photos.
Final day results of the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic:
It was an amazing day as these archers battled for 1st place. Mike Schloesser ended up taking 1st place who knocked out Jacob Marlow from taking 1st, but it was Jacob Marlow who eliminated some tough competitors like Jesse Broadwater, Braden Gellenthien and Chance Beaubouef. If you would like to see the live coverage from the event scroll down our feed.
Exclusive interviews with some of the archers will be uploaded later this week.
Mens Open Pro Division
Masters Open Pro
Womans Recurve
Mens Recurve
Youth Open Male
Mens Open
Womens Open Pro
Congratulations to these fine shooters!
#Bowhuntordie
#Lancasterclassic ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
-
Are you a Grumpy Hunter? bowhunting.com/blog/2017/01/2… https://t.co/utPdn6UA2C
-
Qualifications are over and Elimination rounds have started at the @lancarchery Classic. Who will win this year?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
On the Podium at the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic
Related Posts
Newsletter Sign-up
Bowhunting tips, product alerts & deals
Hot Topics
Is This a Rutty Buck or CWD Victim?
How Far is Too Far When Using Tools for Tracking Wounded Game?
-
Are you a Grumpy Hunter? bowhunting.com/blog/2017/01/2… https://t.co/utPdn6UA2C
-
Qualifications are over and Elimination rounds have started at the @lancarchery Classic. Who will win this year?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
-
The @lancarchery Classic is officially under way! Check out their live streams here: lancasterarchery.com/archery-classi…… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Speak Your Mind