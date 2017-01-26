The 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic Is Here!

by

The 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic is finally here! It’s all happening January 27-29, in Lancaster, PA. The Classic has grown tremendously since its inception in 2004, and is now the largest indoor archery tournament on the East Coast. With over 1,000 archers expected to compete, the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic event is shaping up to be the best and biggest yet.

Two new youth classes have been added this year; Youth Recurve Male and Youth Recurve Female.

The Classic will also feature a larger tournament venue for 2017. The new venue, Spooky Nook Sports, features 17 acres under roof, 40 vendor booths, as well as on-site restaurants and lodging.

The Bowhunting.com crew will be at the Classic this year bringing an inside look and live updates from this year’s event. Be sure to check out Bowhunting.com’s social media platforms and this website for more on the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic.

