New Releases for 2017

One of the most overlooked aspects of accuracy in archery is in the release. A huge part of how good an archer is lies within this small, yet integral, piece of the puzzle. And we came across some solid options in this department at the ATA Show, if you’re looking for a new release in 2017.

T.R.U. Ball Fulkrum Flex

Are you the type archer who likes to use a thumb trigger release? Prefer to use back tension to loose the arrow? Want to try both to see which fits you best? The T.R.U. Ball Fulkrum Flex will help you accomplish that. It has all-new handle adjustments which help it to ergonomically fit your hand. Its Lever Alignment System (LAS) allows for four different possible head locations. Adjustable angle finger pieces accommodate 30 degrees of radial adjustments in each finger grip location and its micro-adjustable sear head has separate click and non-click sears. It comes in medium and large sizes.

TRUGLO Activator

The new Activator from TRUGLO utilizes the jaw-and-a-half design. This helps with more of a smooth release, but still locks on just as a dual-jaw release would. It comes with a leather strap and steel single-buckle closure. Its BOA Closure system allows for a much better fit than most models. Lastly, the Side Lock Connector allows you to move the release out of the way when you don’t need it clicking and clanking against everything around you. It’s a great new release on the market for 2017.

Stan PerfeX Thumb Release

Mel Stanislawski invented the trigger-less back-tension release aid nearly 50 years ago. They continue that heritage today. New for 2017 is an all-new sear set in their innovative PerfeX release. It has the VAMP sears technology. It also has variable finger sweep, trigger tension micro adjustments, trigger travel micro adjustments, and an adjustable knob system. It comes with interchangeable fingers with ErgoFit technology. This release will be crisp and reliable for you if this is the style release you’re used to.

Scott Buzz

The Scott Buzz is much the same as the Scott Blitz release, only with colors. These two releases are very lightweight and compact. They utilize the single-jaw caliper design and have a reliable roller-sear design. The NCS hybrid connector is installed in these models to help proper drawing and anchoring. Their swiveling head design allows for full release rotation while the nylon connector helps to reduce string and release torque. The forward trigger is a one-piece mechanism. The Buzz is more for women and children and comes in pink, green, blue and purple. The Blitz is the adult male model.

Scott Talon

The Scott Talon is one of the best hook-style releases on the market. It proposes 100-percent hook clearance and encourages easier tuning and accuracy. Its inline, single-sear design helps to reduce D loop torque. The trigger and travel are very adjustable and it comes with nine different length adjustments overall. It also comes with an interchangeable trigger. You can either use the straight or swept option.

Scott Echo

The new Echo by Scott uses the Hyper Jaw design. It’s innovative, to say the least. They say this is a never-before-seen configuration. According to Scott, this independent jaw works in perfect unison and perfect synchronization, with one another. This greatly reduces torque and reduces the consequences of having inconsistent shooting form. The Roller Trigger System provides a smooth trigger and the trigger is now curved itself. Simply put, it really is one of the best — maybe the best — on the market.

Tru-Fire Eva Shockey Release

Tru-Fire has collaborated with TV personality and bow hunter, Eva Shockey, to design the new Tru-Fire Eva Shockey Signature strap-style release that’s packed with the latest Tru-Fire technologies, including a Tru-Forward trigger and Tru-Center technology in the head. The Eva Shockey Signature release features a compact head with Tru-Forward trigger-finger positioning and a cam-sear design that crisply actuates the hook release. When the trigger is released, the spring-loaded long-profile hook immediately returns to the locked draw position. The release is a really cool looking design with its beautiful custom Whiskey Patina leather strap with heavy-duty, bold teal stitching. It’s a great addition to the Tru-Fire line.

Tru-Fire Sear

After several years of extensive research and design, Tru-Fire has unveiled the company’s first back-tension-style release, the Sear. The Sear is extremely adjustable and configurable as either a three-finger or a four-finger release. At the heart of the Sear is Tru-Fire’s patent-pending, four-sided variable-click sear. The four sides of the precision-ground stainless steel sear provide the archer’s choice of no-click, short-click, medium-click and long-click settings, which can be changed in a matter of minutes. Each sear has a long hot/cold adjustment range and can be adjusted precisely to the archer’s exact travel preference via a setscrew on both sides of the sear body. The one-piece anodized aluminum release head is precision machined to ensure perfect engagement of the sear and the finely ground stainless steel string hook for a consistent release, shot after shot. The Sear is available with five anodizing color options for the head, finger extensions and the thumb post: Neo Yellow, Neo Orange, teal, green, and red.

