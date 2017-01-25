New Arrow Rests for 2017

by

A list of hot-rod rests straight from the ATA Show floor.

A reliable arrow rest is a key ingredient to a killer bow setup. After all, your arrow – and success or failure – ride on its launcher. So, when you’re shopping for accessories to trick out your new bow or to simply update your existing one, choose an arrow rest carefully.

Our team carefully combed booths at the 2017 ATA Show to bring you up to speed on the latest offerings. Below are the arrow rests that really stood out among new arrows rests for 2017.

NAP Crossfire Arrowrest

NAP proudly unveils the Crossfire Arrowrest, a new lock-up-style arrow rest that raises silently as you draw back your bow, and locks up when you let down so your arrow doesn’t pop off the launcher and create game-spooking noise. However, it drops reliably at the shot, and provides extreme vane clearance for true arrow flight. A containment bar located over the launcher ensures your arrow stays put, even if you’re shaky or must draw your bow forcefully. The Crossfire Arrowrest is reliable and lightweight, designed to hold its own in all weather conditions.

www.newarchery.com

Schaffer Archery XV

Schaffer Archery launches the XV arrow rest, which operates like the sensational Opposition rest, but with a cleaner, lighter design weighing merely 2.1 ounces. And, it exudes a “pro-shop” feel. Dual Jaw Technology incorporates two ultra-durable Delrin jaws, which cradle and contain the arrow. The jaws can be closed for full arrow containment while drawing, or they can be left de-cocked, which still provides approximately three-fourths arrow containment. The XV is available in black or Lost Camo finishes, and the rock-solid mounting bracket ensures a tight fit. The XV operates reliably, and is compatible with bows shooting up to and over 400 fps. Last but certainly not least, the XV tunes easily so your arrows depart flawlessly. www.schafferarchery.com

LimbSaver PT100

LimbSaver’s PT100 arrow rest installs easily and features a new lock-up launcher. Plus, tuning it is simple, fast and effective. The Twin-Bearing Launcher System operates smoothly, even when weather conditions turn sour. PTFE Arrow Sliders are smooth, quiet and shed water. The Double-Wedge Locking Clamp System prevents scuffing and denting when adjusting the rest. The Flexible Spring Arm won’t pull your bow cams out of synch, and the launcher holds the arrow even if the bow tilts past 90 degrees. Adjustable Lock-Up Time lets the shooter choose between 2 to 5-plus inches of arrow contact before the launcher falls. www.limbsaver.com

Trophy Ridge Level

Featuring Trophy Ridge’s Vertical Drop Technology is the Level drop-away arrow rest. It provides optimal vane clearance, launching your arrow flawlessly for superior consistency and broadhead accuracy that repeats in the field. The Level weighs only 3 ounces, and its V-notch launcher is designed to work with any arrow. Rubber launcher inserts hamper noise as you draw on spooky critters. The Level offers easy loading, and it’s constructed of 100 percent engineered aluminum. With the Level, your arrow is in place and ready when you are. www.trophyridge.com

QAD ULTRAREST MXT

QAD is a household name in drop-away arrow rests and has been for years. For 2017, it releases the all-new ULTRAREST MXT. It’s the first known full-containment drop-away rest equipped with a true click micro-adjust system. It also features an improved thumb actuator with rubber pads for added gripping. The containment bar, unlike past ULTRAREST models, moves with the launcher when windage is adjusted. The American-made ULTRAREST MXT incorporates QAD’s internal Anti-Backlash System, which removes slop so the rest performs as precisely as possible. The timing cord lock and channel redesign simplify cord replacement. Lock-Down Technology guarantees no bounce back for total fletching clearance. The MXT tested effective with bows shooting faster than 400 fps. And, QAD backs it with a lifetime warranty. www.qadinc.com

APA Archery Twister TL

APA Archery’s (www.apaarchery.com) Twister TL (Top Load) arrow rest exhibits the company’s “We are NOT the same” slogan. It offers the same quiet and smooth-operating characteristics of APA’s earlier cable-driven rests, but with the expediency of loading arrows from the top. The covered launcher prioritizes stealth as the arrow slides to full draw. Compatible with most compound bows, the Twister TL is designed to withstand the demands of the hunt.

Spot-Hogg Edge Swap

Target archers: Spot-Hogg’s Edge Swap is the first quick-detach arrow rest to hit the market. It incorporates the original Edge’s features, but with innovative new SWAP Technology, which allows the arrow rest’s body to be installed, tuned, removed from and re-attached to the bar without affecting accuracy. Thus, shooters can transport the body in the included hard carrying case with great peace of mind. Self-centering blades replace easily, and the rest features micro-click adjustable blade angle. The Edge Swap is available with long and short mounting bars, and no-clamp vertical/horizontal adjustments simplify micro-tuning. www.spot-hogg.com

APEX GEAR COVERT

Hammer Release Technology differentiates APEX GEAR’s COVERT Arrow Rest from competing click-up drop-away rests because the launcher locks into place and holds your arrow at one consistent height until it drops at the shot. The COVERT’s thumb actuator silently raises or lowers the launcher. With the COVERT, you get maximum vane clearance and the truest flight possible. Five replaceable, colored SILENT DRAW inserts are in the package, and a cushioned adjustable down stop silences the launcher’s landing. Independent windage and elevation adjustments help you tune to perfection, and a full-capture design keep your arrow on the launcher where it should be.

www.apex-gear.com

TRUGLO LOCK-FIRE

TRUGLO’s LOCK-FIRE full-containment arrow rest instills great confidence. Not only does it contain your arrow as you draw your bow, but also features independent windage and elevation adjustments. Arrows glide smoothly and silently on the SILENT-DRAW polymer insert, and five colored inserts are included for a custom touch. Users can raise the launcher via the ergonomic thumb lever for full containment, but the rest can also function as a conventional drop-away rest. Regardless, the launcher remains upright if you let down. Delayed drop actuation supports the arrow longer than most drop-away rests, then drops immediately before the arrow fletching passes through, providing total clearance.

www.truglo.com