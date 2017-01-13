Decoy Hats: Good Idea or Great Way to Die?

by

We came across the Booner Decoys booth at the ATA Show this week. Decoy hats have come on the scene in mass production over the last decade, but the concept likely dates back pretty close to the beginning of time. Other companies like, BeTheDecoy, have offered similar products in recent years.

The idea, like any decoy, is to close the distance to the animal you pursue.

Simple enough.

But as I’ve spent time in and around these manufacturer’s booths at trade shows, I commonly hear the comment from attendees, “That thing will get somebody killed!”

So is the decoy hat a good idea, or a great way to die?

I have a personal friend that has spent a lot of time hunting with a decoy hat. He’s killed a number of critters with the goofy looking thing on top of his noggin. He’ll testify that it performed just like he hoped it would. It calmed the animal down, allowed him to sneak closer, and gave him increased shot opportunities.

He’s also quick to warn against wearing the decoy hat when hunting outside of archery season. Let’s be honest. A decoy hat goes against everything we were ever taught in hunter education. The last thing you want to do is look like the animal you – and other hunters – are trying to shoot and kill, right?

Do they work? Certainly. Could they put you at risk for bodily harm? Of course they could. If redneck poachers roam the woods in the areas you hunt, you might want to keep this decoy in the truck. It really doesn’t matter if it’s archery season or not. Poachers don’t follow the rules. They hunt with rifles in archery season.

So be aware of your surroundings. Don’t put the decoy hat in the mix when there’s any chance of other hunters being in the area.

No booner is worth the risk.