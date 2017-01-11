ScentLok Full Season TAKTIX Jacket and Pant

by

New for 2017 is the Full Season (Mid weight) TAKTIX jacket and pant from ScentLok Technologies. This suit features the scent control system that ScentLok is known for, including their Carbon Alloy odor absorbing technology which regenerates its usability in the dryer. But these new garments offer much more. Additional features include their NeverWet superhydrophobic treatment which repels water and heavy oils. The NeverWet water demo revealed this to be a very impressive fabric system. Also new is a deep pocket on the left chest pocket that can hold a concealed carry pistol.

The jacket and pant both appear very wearable with an active fit and come in both a men and women’s fit. The jacket has two zippered waist pockets & two smaller lower side pockets with a hidden snap. The wrist cuff is stretch fitted and has a tapered cut which helps to conceal an exposed hand, not to mention keeps the top of a hand dry as well. The pants’ cargo pockets have the similar hidden snap pocket which makes them easy to access and secure gear.

This jacket / pant combination is called the Full Season TAKTIX, but would probably be a bit warm for September early season hunting. There is no doubt that its weight was designed with the hunter in mind. ScentLok also has the early season lightweight suit as well. The feel of the fabric to the hand seems very soft and quiet which is really cool considering the water repellant features. The suit will be available in 4 colors which are the Realtree Original, Realtree Xtra, Lost Camo XD, and Mossy Oak BU Country. Both pants and jacket will be available in the summer of 2017 and wear a price tag around $149 per piece.

Be watching for it at www.scentlok.com