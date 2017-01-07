Live 2017 ATA Show Coverage Starts Monday

by

The 2017 ATA Show is just days away, and the Bowhunting.com crew is gearing up to bring you the most comprehensive coverage of this great event. Our team will be updating you live from Indianapolis starting Monday, January 9th. When the show officially opens on Tuesday January 8th you can expect live updates from the show floor right here on Bowhunting.com as well as all of our social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. We’ll be bringing you new product announcements, celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes footage and photos from this industry-only show.

The ATA Show is the archery and bowhunting industry’s largest trade show which brings together equipment manufacturers, dealers and media to view and order the latest and greatest products for the new year.

Be sure to check back on Monday as live coverage of the 2017 ATA Show begins when we arrive in Indianapolis!

