Name the Gift You Bought for Your Kids, That Was Really For You

Tell the truth. What’s the one gift you say you bought for your kids or spouse over the holidays, but we all know was really for you? Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about! You know you did it!

Drones seemed to be the gift of choice this year. Kids of all ages love them. Twice in the last week I’ve talked to grown men, that confessed they wrapped a drone for their child for Christmas knowing deep down inside, they honestly bought it for themselves. No harm done, right?

I’ll admit it. I’m guilty. I tried to pass off a new Redneck Soft-Side Blind as a gift for the family. They immediately saw through it. “Nice try,” said my wife, as she shook her head.

So what about you? Treestands? Guns? Meat grinder? Decoys?

The hardest part is admitting it. We want to hear from you. Comment below with your confession.

Happy New Year from the Bowhunting.com crew!