Potential World Record Whitetail Killed in TN

World class whitetail bucks don’t typically get killed in the state of Tennessee. It just doesn’t happen too often. But 2016 may be the year that puts the Volunteer state in the books. A report on the TN Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook page shares the story on a buck killed over the weekend that has the potential to break state and world records.

TN Wildlife Resources Agency – Facebook / November 8, 2016

TENNESSEE TUCKER BUCK WILL LIKELY BE STATE RECORD NON-TYPICAL WHITETAIL, BUT HAS POTENTIAL OF BECOMING WORLD RECORD

Stephen Tucker, 26, of Gallatin had a hunt of a lifetime or perhaps hundreds of thousands of lifetimes. On Monday he bagged a buck while muzzleloader hunting in Sumner County in Middle Tennessee, and as it turned out its unique set of antlers had 47 points that totaled more than 300 inches in length.

Because the buck’s rack was so unique, TWRA Captain Dale Grandstaff measured it using Boone & Crockett stipulations for non-typical racks. The impressive deer, taken with a muzzleloader on Monday, November 7, had a gross (green) score of 313 2/8ths inches. However, after deductions for reasons defined by Boone & Crockett, Captian Grandstaff had to make deductions and determined that the buck had a net (green) score of 308 3/8ths inches.