Incredible Rutting Buck Vocalizations Caught on Camera

The whitetail rut is just around the corner, and not that you needed anything to help light a fire under you, but these sounds are sure to stoke the passion for why we chase whitetail bucks during the rut.
If you think deer simply grunt…think again. The whitetail deer vocabulary is quite extensive. Wildlife biologist are continually discovering new sounds made by deer. From loud and proud, to soft and subtle, deer make a lot of noise.
Check out the video below for some incredible rutting buck vocalizations captured by the guys at the Management Advantage. Buck grunts, growls, snort wheezes, and more – it’s all in there.
Have you heard these sounds before in the wild? What are the craziest rutting buck vocalizations you’ve ever heard while on a hunt? Having the calls in your pack to reproduce the whitetail vocabulary can make a difference on your hunts over the next month.
We often practice our duck and turkey calls, but rarely practice deer vocalizations. Learn to maximize your deer calling repertoire this year. Making the right sounds will tip the odds for success in your favor.
We want to hear from you. Comment below and let us know your experience with calling whitetail deer.
Comments
No, Thats the guy in the tree stand. Come on guys, dont shovel dear droppings…..
That’s is definitely the buck making those vocalizations! I have heard many bucks grunt in real life hunting and from experience that is no grunt call
If you can’t get close you will never hear this lol
Yes I have hear some of these vocalizations .Especially the burping one .I can duplicate that one with no caller just draw air in thru your mouth and burp it back up try it it works 🙂
No, these sounds are real… I have heard bucks make these noises too, snort wheezes and looonnngg grunts. If you spend enough time in the woods at the right time of year you have a good chance of hearing them. Pretty Cool video!
I’ve deer calls since the 80’s and can tell ya those were actual sounds comin from those bucks!
I have seen and heard them make a clicking sound also. You would be surprised how many different sounds they make.