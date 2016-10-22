Incredible Rutting Buck Vocalizations Caught on Camera

by

The whitetail rut is just around the corner, and not that you needed anything to help light a fire under you, but these sounds are sure to stoke the passion for why we chase whitetail bucks during the rut.

If you think deer simply grunt…think again. The whitetail deer vocabulary is quite extensive. Wildlife biologist are continually discovering new sounds made by deer. From loud and proud, to soft and subtle, deer make a lot of noise.

Check out the video below for some incredible rutting buck vocalizations captured by the guys at the Management Advantage. Buck grunts, growls, snort wheezes, and more – it’s all in there.

Have you heard these sounds before in the wild? What are the craziest rutting buck vocalizations you’ve ever heard while on a hunt? Having the calls in your pack to reproduce the whitetail vocabulary can make a difference on your hunts over the next month.

We often practice our duck and turkey calls, but rarely practice deer vocalizations. Learn to maximize your deer calling repertoire this year. Making the right sounds will tip the odds for success in your favor.

