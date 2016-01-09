by

Tired of the blood, sweat, and tears that often come with trimming shooting lanes? Check out the new Hooyman powered pole saw designed to help you trim out-of-reach limbs and branches with ease. Hooyman has developed a great line of pole saws that have helped hunters for years. Now they’re bringing an even simpler way to do work in the whitetail woods.

The 8″ bar makes short work of about anything you care to clear out of your way. The chain-saw-style design will no doubt save you time and energy as you quickly knock out your tree trimming chores. It’s a cordless option with a 40v Lithium-Ion power source. The unit breaks down for easy transport and handling. It’s tough, yet lightweight, to help cut down on fatigue when operating. Give it a try this next season.