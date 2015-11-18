by

I can easily say that hunters are some of the most giving people that you’ll ever find. When tough times come, hunters are among the first to step up and meet the need. That’s why it’s particularly exciting to see a new opportunity with the TWRA and Hunters for the Hungry to give hunters a chance to help feed the need this holiday season.

The holidays are here! Will you hunt for food?

Tennessee sportsmen have a lot to be thankful for this time of year. Hunting season is in full swing and it looks to be one of the best in years! The annual wave of holiday parties, dinners, and events begins in a few short weeks. Whether you’re outdoors hunting with friends or spending quality time with family at home, Tennessee is fantastic in the fall for most. For your neighbors in need, this holiday season will be spent simply trying to get by. Tennessee has a food insecurity rate of 17.1%, which means over 1,000,000 Tennessee residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.

The TWRA is pleased to announce that the Hunters for the Hungry charity will receive a portion of revenue from every resident hunting or fishing license sold through this link, online . By simply purchasing your license through the link, at zero additional cost, you will be providing four hot meals to those in need. Get your license now and make a difference in someone’s life today.