There’s another way that’s starting to become more popular and that’s by using an air compressor. Check out this image from Quincy Compressor that shows a step by step process on how to skin a deer with an air compressor.

It’s very simple. You hang your deer like normal, and then use a knife to cut a small hole in the leg. Make the hole about the same size as the nozzle of your air compressor. If you make it too big you can always put some tape or cloth around the nozzle to keep a tight seal. Then you insert the nozzle, turn on the air, and watch the magic happen. The force of the air is enough to get under the skin and lift it off the meat. It does this cleanly and usually without any waste at all.

If there are some parts that get stuck, you can cut a new hole next to it and put the nozzle in again. That will often loosen it up enough. Once you have it ready, cut the skin around the top of the deer and then start to pull the skin down. It should come off neatly and easily in one piece. If there are still some parts that are stuck, use your knife to loosen them. You’ll be able to do this without wasting or damaging any of the meat.

