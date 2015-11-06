Menu
How To Skin a Deer With an Air Compressor

Nov 6, 2015 by 5 Comments
They say there’s more than one way to skin a cat, but there’s also more than one way to skin a deer. You may have seen videos of other creative ways, like by using a golf ball and pick up truck or even using the family Jetta in the front driveway.
There’s another way that’s starting to become more popular and that’s by using an air compressor. Check out this image from Quincy Compressor that shows a step by step process on how to skin a deer with an air compressor.
It’s very simple. You hang your deer like normal, and then use a knife to cut a small hole in the leg. Make the hole about the same size as the nozzle of your air compressor. If you make it too big  you can always put some tape or cloth around the nozzle to keep a tight seal. Then you insert the nozzle, turn on the air, and watch the magic happen. The force of the air is enough to get under the skin and lift it off the meat. It does this cleanly and usually without any waste at all.
If there are some parts that get stuck, you can cut a new hole next to it and put the nozzle in again. That will often loosen it up enough. Once you have it ready, cut the skin around the top of the deer and then start to pull the skin down. It should come off neatly and easily in one piece. If there are still some parts that are stuck, use your knife to loosen them. You’ll be able to do this without wasting or damaging any of the meat.
Give it a try and let us know what happens! Or if you’ve done this before, feel free to share your story and tips in the comments.
Comments

  1. Elijah Corrigan says:
    Nov 7, 2015 at 8:09 am

    Is this done BEFORE field dressing the deer or can it be done after?

    Reply
  2. Bruce says:
    Nov 8, 2015 at 7:19 am

    Make sure you have a filter installed to prevent oil from contacting the meat.

    Reply
  3. Adam says:
    Nov 8, 2015 at 10:14 am

    Incredibly bemused that QDMA would post such an ridiculously unsanitary method, even with an air dryer attached to the compressor. GROSS!

    Reply
  4. Timothy Brucker says:
    Nov 8, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    I’ll have to try this.

    Reply
  5. Skip Hopson says:
    Dec 13, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    For all you older hunters that find yourself going at it alone! The HME Hoist Hitch is a back saver and I mean that. I have had back surgery and thought my hunting days were over because of the weight of a whitetail deer. Then I saw this product and bought it. I could not be more pleased with any gear that I have. It fits the receiver in my truck and my Polaris Ranger. I have also used it to load my generator and no strain on this old man anymore. May take 5 minutes to set up but it’s better than 4 months of back surgery rehab. Think about it. No one is getting younger. Good hunting and be smart, take care of your body. Get the HME hitch hoist!

    Reply

