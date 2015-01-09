ATA Day One Wrap Up

by

Day one is in the books for the 2015 ATA Show in Indy. We’ve scoured the show floor and laid eyes on a seemingly endless supply of gear for the archery and bowhunting industry. While I honestly didn’t come across any products today that blew me away, there was plenty of great gear to that will be hitting the store shelves as we roll in to the new year.

I really like the new light and tight package built in to the new NightHawk arrows rest from NAP. The NightHawk is simple, solid, and deadly quiet due to the Santoprene sound-dampening design and preinstalled felt silencer on launch head. The rest tunes quick and easy with the laser graduations for fast and user-friendly set up. It’s clean and slick…a great looking sight. www.newarchery.com

I took a break from all the walking up and down the aisles of the show to park on one of the cool new chairs from the guys at Redneck Blinds. The Redneck Portable Hunting Chair is one of the few hunting chairs that I’ve ever actually liked. The seat features a comfy seat cushion but most impressive to me was the back rest on the chair. The back of the chair is perfectly placed for killer comfort and support across the back. Finding a chair for big guys can be a challenge with the average chair. Not the case here. The Redneck chair has a weight capacity of 350 lbs. Other features include: adjustable seat height, 180 degree swivel seat, and adjustable legs. www.rednecksblinds.com

I ran in to an old friend this morning and was excited to hear about a cool new project designed to get our young kids fired up about hunting and the outdoors. Keith Beam is a bowhunting brother that helped pioneer the ground blind hunting industry. Keith is now on mission to get more kids involved in hunting with his new line of books for kids, Drake’s Adventures. The book series shares the sounds, looks, and feel of real hunting adventure. The book is highly interactive, ensuring that young boys and girls will be locked in on their new love of hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure. www.drakesadventures.com

I’m a big ground blind hunter, so I loved to see that Primos had turned things up a notch with their new Truth Camo pattern and an improved hub system on their new Primos Double Bull Deluxe blind. The camo pattern will blend in to the landscape much better than previous patterns and the hub system will far outlast previous models. www.primos.com

I spent a few minutes with the crew at Hunter Safety System and was impressed with what I saw with their improved Lifeline system for 2015. HSS incorporated a reflective strip into the Lifeline rope. Even in the full light of the show floor, a quick flash of light from a flashlight on the rope made it light up as if it was lit by LEDs. It will be a slick way to help you find your way to the treestand in the pre-dawn darkness. www.huntersafetysystem.com

With temps in the single digits and below this week at the ATA show, products like the ThermaCELL Heat Packs are a welcomed item. And these little things are actually really pretty slick. Small enough for your pocket and warm enough to help keep you in the hunt longer, Heat Packs should be standard equipment for any cold weather hunter or fishermen. www.thermacell.com