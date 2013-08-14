by

No matter what big-game animal you are pursuing, this is a great workout to add to your routine. The Hunt Strong’s Boone & Crockett 10 is a full body workout. It consists of bicep curls, shoulder presses, squats, push-ups, lunges, sit-ups, back rows and shooting! All of these exercises are to be performed in sequence.

Step #1: Stand with weights at your side.

﻿

Step #2: Perform a Bicep Curl with your palms facing up towards the sky.

﻿

Step # 3: Immediately following the Bicep Curl, perform a shoulder press.

﻿

Step # 4: Lower the weights back down to your chest with your palms facing you & perform a squat. Keep your weight on your heels and your back in the upright position. Continue to lower your body until your elbows touch your knees, push from your heels back to the upright position & lower the weights. Repeat for 10 reps in this order before going to Step #5, push-ups.

Step #5: Perform 10 pushups with your hands on the weights.

﻿

Step #6: Perform 10 walking lunges with weights on each leg. So you will have completed 20 reps total. Just make sure your upper body stays in an upright position & your knee does not extend past your ankle.

Step #7: Perform 10 full sit-ups with your arms across your chest & your feet underneath the handles of the weights you are using.

Step #8: Perform 10 bent over back rows. Make sure you keep your back flat. Pretend you have a glass of water on your back.

Step #9: Grab your bow and shoot 2 arrows. Challenge yourself by shooting from different positions.

Repeat 10 times to complete a set. How many sets? It’s called The Hunt Strong Boone & Crockett 10 for a reason. You have 10 sets of 10 reps with 2 shots per set.

By staying physically prepared, the author gets the most out of his hunting adventures. His routines can help you do the same.

What weights should you use for The Hunt Strong’s Boone & Crockett 10 Workout?

Men WomenBeginner 20 lb. dumbbells 10 lb. dumbbellsIntermediate 30 lb. dumbbells 12 lb. dumbbellsAdvanced 40+ lb. dumbbells 15+ lb. dumbbells

Once you finished, you have performed 100 bicep curls, 100 shoulder presses, 100 squats, 100 pushups, 100 lunges on each leg, 100 sit ups, 100 back rows, & 200 shots. If your form gets sloppy, reduce the weight. Remember, form & technique is everything. Congratulations, you are one step closer to Hunt Strong Status! For more great workouts and nutritional info, visit www.IHuntStrong.com.