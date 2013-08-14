No matter what big-game animal you are pursuing, this is a great workout to add to your routine. The Hunt Strong’s Boone & Crockett 10 is a full body workout. It consists of bicep curls, shoulder presses, squats, push-ups, lunges, sit-ups, back rows and shooting! All of these exercises are to be performed in sequence.
Step #1: Stand with weights at your side.
Step #2: Perform a Bicep Curl with your palms facing up towards the sky.
Step # 3: Immediately following the Bicep Curl, perform a shoulder press.
Step # 4: Lower the weights back down to your chest with your palms facing you & perform a squat. Keep your weight on your heels and your back in the upright position. Continue to lower your body until your elbows touch your knees, push from your heels back to the upright position & lower the weights. Repeat for 10 reps in this order before going to Step #5, push-ups.
Step #5: Perform 10 pushups with your hands on the weights.
Step #6: Perform 10 walking lunges with weights on each leg. So you will have completed 20 reps total. Just make sure your upper body stays in an upright position & your knee does not extend past your ankle.
Step #7: Perform 10 full sit-ups with your arms across your chest & your feet underneath the handles of the weights you are using.
Step #8: Perform 10 bent over back rows. Make sure you keep your back flat. Pretend you have a glass of water on your back.
Step #9: Grab your bow and shoot 2 arrows. Challenge yourself by shooting from different positions.
Repeat 10 times to complete a set. How many sets? It’s called The Hunt Strong Boone & Crockett 10 for a reason. You have 10 sets of 10 reps with 2 shots per set.
By staying physically prepared, the author gets the most out of his hunting adventures. His routines can help you do the same.
What weights should you use for The Hunt Strong’s Boone & Crockett 10 Workout?
Men WomenBeginner 20 lb. dumbbells 10 lb. dumbbellsIntermediate 30 lb. dumbbells 12 lb. dumbbellsAdvanced 40+ lb. dumbbells 15+ lb. dumbbells
Once you finished, you have performed 100 bicep curls, 100 shoulder presses, 100 squats, 100 pushups, 100 lunges on each leg, 100 sit ups, 100 back rows, & 200 shots. If your form gets sloppy, reduce the weight. Remember, form & technique is everything. Congratulations, you are one step closer to Hunt Strong Status! For more great workouts and nutritional info, visit www.IHuntStrong.com.
Comments
Great workout ! Not in as good a shape as I thought I was. I'm gonna alternate this in with my insanity workouts. My balance isn't as good as I thought it was but this workout is gonna improve my bowhunting skills greatly. I got a feeling I'll be pretty sore in the morning.
That looks horribly dangerous trying to balance on a medicine ball while having a bow at full draw….
Good workout, but I have to agree that shooting from a Swiss ball is risky business. I also believe that in order to maintain the coordination required for proper form, you should work at a pace that keeps you at no more than 60-70 percent of max heart rate.
Great stuff for burning fat and maintaining testosterone for us older bucks.
This is so irresponsible. Get punch drunk doing crossfit type exercises, then shoot your modern compound, while balancing on your knees, at a target with an inadequate backdrop. I understand creating realistic hunting scenarios that simulate physical stress, but safety, and common sense, first!
I agree it looks like a great workout. Something I will consider adding to my routine. However I must agree with the others drawing a bow while on unstable footing and not having a good back stop does not seem like a good idea.
If I see one more picture of this guy flexing over a dead animal I think I'm going to puke.
I think it was for demonstration only. He wasn’t at full draw, you can clearly see. Shoot bow or don’t. Your call. He was probably showing what you may be up against if you climbing up a side of a mountain after a world record sheep and have to take a shot on uneven ground, heart beating out of your chest and your lungs are on fire.
Great full body workout to add to any routine. How many days per week do you suggest?
As a certified personal trainer I love the functionality of this workout. Great way to hit your total body. Using supersets (one exercise after the other with no rest) is a great way to burn fat while building muscle. This offers great muscle confusion and stimulation. As a hunter I couldn’t find a better workout to help with draw strength and stability. Great workout I would recommend this to any hunter or anyone trying to get in shape and put some muscle on at the same time. I added renegade rows instead of the regular bent over rows and explosive pushups without the dumbbells and or suspension trainer pushups. i also used Kettlebells instead of dumbbells for the first supersets to make it more challenging. Try the Kettlebells people you won’t regret it! Good Luck!