Menu
Home » Videos » Bowhunting Videos » Whitetail Deer Hunting » Lee Lakosky Iowa Giant

Lee Lakosky Iowa Giant

Feb 10, 2012 by 1 Comment

Loading video...

Watch as Lee Lakosky, co-host of The Crush TV, takes down his biggest typical whitetail ever with the help of his new Mathews Heli-m.

Tagged: , , ,

Comments

  1. Art Elrod says:
    May 5, 2017 at 6:50 am

    After determining your draw length does the the release aid it affect your draw length? Also should a hunter consider a shorter draw length took avoid string slap on heavy cold weather clothes?

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from Whitetail Deer Hunting

Sweetness Buck

Sweetness Buck

Rut Buck Shot - Self Filmed

Rut Buck Shot - Self Filmed

A bowhunter self films himself taking a really nice buck in the rut...
Missouri Scrub Buck Harvest

Missouri Scrub Buck Harvest

A bowhunter takes a nice buck in Missouri...