Join us for some great late season bowhunting action! Franki Clark continues to hunt hard despite a challenging season and finally connects on a great buck over one of his Heartland Wildlife Institute food plots. Jeff Kaye finishes out a tough season with his first deer of the year, and Troy Spolum has a close encounter with a wiley coyote. As always, the best bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!