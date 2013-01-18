Menu
ATA LogoLive Coverage of the 2017 ATA ShowLive ATA Show CoverageDON'T MISS OUT
Home » Videos » Bowhunt or Die » Season 3 -2012 » Episode 23: Food Plot Payoff

Episode 23: Food Plot Payoff

Jan 18, 2013 by 2 Comments

Loading video...

Join us for some great late season bowhunting action!  Franki Clark continues to hunt hard despite a challenging season and finally connects on a great buck over one of his Heartland Wildlife Institute food plots.  Jeff Kaye finishes out a tough season with his first deer of the year, and Troy Spolum has a close encounter with a wiley coyote.  As always, the best bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!

Tagged:

Comments

  1. Rick Scott says:
    Jan 31, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    why can’t i watch any of season 3,2,or 1? i can’t watch them on Roku or on my computer.

    Reply
  2. Rick Scott says:
    Jan 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I am a new viewer to the bowhunt or die show. I am hooked on it. These guy’s are great. They truly love deer hunting just as much as the rest of us, not like most of the other hunting shows that are on the air. Keep up the great job. Can’t wait to see more shows.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from Season 3 -2012

Episode 24: Late Season Success

Episode 24: Late Season Success

Join us for the season finale of Bowhunt or Die Season 3...
Episode 22: Locked Up

Episode 22: Locked Up

In one of the most exciting episodes of the year join Todd Graf as he happens upon a pair of locked up bucks and risks life and limb to separate them...
Episode 21: Deerly Departed

Episode 21: Deerly Departed

Join us for some more exciting bowhunting video action...