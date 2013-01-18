Join us for some great late season bowhunting action! Franki Clark continues to hunt hard despite a challenging season and finally connects on a great buck over one of his Heartland Wildlife Institute food plots. Jeff Kaye finishes out a tough season with his first deer of the year, and Troy Spolum has a close encounter with a wiley coyote. As always, the best bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!
Congressman Jason Chaffetz has introduced a bill that would sell 3.3 million acres of YOUR public land to non-federal entities, setting a very scary precedent and putting in jeopardy the future use of these lands for all recreational activities - not just hunting. Now is the time when you need to stand up to help protect the opportunities for hunters, anglers and all outdoorsmen. Call and write your Congressmen and your Senators. Tell them you oppose H.R.621 and the sale of OUR public lands.
Sportsmen for Public Lands: No on H.R. 621 | Bowhunting.com
It's time for sportsmen to go beyond posting rants on social media. Take action. Sportsmen need to speak up and speak out. Say NO to H.R. 621.
Lancaster Archery Classic 2017 Bowhunting Division Winners
Episode 23: Food Plot Payoff
Comments
why can’t i watch any of season 3,2,or 1? i can’t watch them on Roku or on my computer.
I am a new viewer to the bowhunt or die show. I am hooked on it. These guy’s are great. They truly love deer hunting just as much as the rest of us, not like most of the other hunting shows that are on the air. Keep up the great job. Can’t wait to see more shows.