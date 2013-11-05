Menu
Home » Videos » Bowhunting Videos » Moose Hunting » Close Shot on a Bull!

Close Shot on a Bull!

Nov 5, 2013 by 1 Comment

This bowhunter lands a shot smack dab in the shoulder of this moose. It died though!

  1. TinmanBishop says:
    Sep 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Really had to be super stealthy to take that trophy huh, smh. The camera man needs some more field practice if you really want some advice & be trained on how to follow the trophy you are harvesting. Not the ground your standing on or trail you are traveling. Sorry but if you are going to be putting videos up on a pretty well known Bowhunting Magazine like “Petersons” website, Quality is a high concern, It would be for myself at least. Nobody’s perfect and I know I’m not but I do take pride and practice for those that really on my profession and trade. Just some “Food for Hhought” as they say. Happy Hunting and Shootem Straight 😉

