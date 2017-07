by

We take turkey hunting to the next level as Clinton Fawcett and Dustin DeCroo take us along for some exciting Merriam’s turkey hunting action. They make use of some unorthodox tactics to put a stalk on a group of birds in almost a foot of snow. You don’t want to miss this!

