Season 08 Episode 05

Season 08 Episode 05

May 19, 2017 by 1 Comment

Tyler Rector puts a double bearded beast in his sights this week and he takes home what could be the Illinois record turkey with bow. The success continues with Dean Kruger and Dan Richardson as their hard work pays off on some great gobblers.

As always, the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.

  1. Travis Strange says:
    May 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Killing a Jake depends on your purpose for hunting and your state. In Indiana, we are only allowed one bird. I’ve went plenty of seasons empty handed and passed up jakes. This was when I was younger and had a lot more hunting time. These days, with 4 kids and minimal hunting time; I want the meat and am ready for any male bird that comes by. Last year I killed a Tom with 10 inch beard and 1 1/4 inch spurs, this year a Jake. Why, it was the first legal bird that offered a shot.

