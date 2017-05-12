Season 08 Episode 04

For the third year in a row, Tom Alford & Justin Zarr double up on Illinois gobblers. We also catch up with Troy Spolum as he bowhunts turkey in IL, we announce the winners of the Heartland Wildlife seed giveaway and discuss nicknames for Todd & Justin.
As always, the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.
Comments
Hi my name is jimmy bona I’m 13 and I live in Michigan I lover your website so much I watch your videos all the time after practice after school all the time and I have a lot of merchandise of yours and I hunt in Michigan and get big deer and I think u should higher a person to hunt in Michigan and film I shot a 10 point buck last year with my compound bow so there’s some big deer so u should higher someone in Michigan email me back soon as u can and think about it
James bona