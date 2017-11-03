Menu
Season 08 Episode 22

Nov 3, 2017 by 1 Comment

Dean Krueger and family are on a  hot streak this season as father, son and daughter all harvest great Wisconsin whitetails. Paul Morrison ends a two-year drought by making a perfect shot on a mature Ohio buck.  PJ Reilly from Lancaster Archery explains arrow spine and how to pick the right arrow for your setup.

As always,  the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!

  1. kent says:
    Nov 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

    is it just me or is BHOD ALWAYS more enjoyable to watch when there is a special guest host instead of having to listen to Todd “I, I, I, me myself personally” Graf drivel non stop. At least with this episode JZ isn’t being interrupted when he’s talking or having his hunting ability belittled. the Sooner it’s JZ & a guest host on a more regular basis the better

