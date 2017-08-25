Season 08 Episode 13

Todd Graf makes improvements on his property and takes a trip out West to chase speed goats in Wyoming. We also have a guest in studio, Derek Nelson from Mathews gives us a rundown on using top hats to help tune your Halon bow.
Comments
Todd I was wondering what app you was using to dial in your pins and is it a free app.
It’s called the UNO Archery App – costs $10 for Android or iOS.
Thank you Justin
Todd/Justin
I have been trying to get ahold of you guys for awhile. I have binged watched you show and now am hooked. I am interested in getting some samples of stuff can you hook a guy up and also I am new to bow hunting any advice on setting my bow up so it is tip top performance. I have a 2016 Hoyt Ignite with a 70 lb draw weight and I have a 28″ draw length