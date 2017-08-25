Menu
Home » Videos » Bowhunt or Die ® » Season 8 - 2017 » Season 08 Episode 13

Season 08 Episode 13

Aug 25, 2017 by 4 Comments

Todd Graf makes improvements on his property and takes a trip out West to chase speed goats in Wyoming.  We also have a guest in studio, Derek Nelson from Mathews gives us a rundown on using top hats to help tune your Halon bow.

As always, the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die®!

Comments

  1. Gene Hallstrom says:
    Aug 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Todd I was wondering what app you was using to dial in your pins and is it a free app.

  2. Gene Hallstrom says:
    Aug 29, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Todd/Justin
    I have been trying to get ahold of you guys for awhile. I have binged watched you show and now am hooked. I am interested in getting some samples of stuff can you hook a guy up and also I am new to bow hunting any advice on setting my bow up so it is tip top performance. I have a 2016 Hoyt Ignite with a 70 lb draw weight and I have a 28″ draw length

