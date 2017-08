by

Join Dan Richardson in Kentucky for an exciting bowfishing trip, then he returns to Indiana to setup his Heartland Wildlife mineral site. We also check in with Neal McCullough in Minnesota and Richie Music in Illinois as they get their food plots in the ground. Finally, we get an update from Dean Krueger on how his summers been going.

