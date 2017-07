by

Preparations for fall are in full swing here on Bowhunt or Die. Catch up with Paul Morrison do some scouting and get some useful tips on using trail cameras effectively. Tyler Rector then lets us in on one of his secrets for sneaking into his stands. Tom Alford and Justin Zarr go all in on 3 food plots this summer, follow them as they change up their strategy for this fall.

