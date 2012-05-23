Menu
Home » Videos » Bowhunting Videos » Bowfishing » Bowfishing in Minnesota – 27 Carp in 8 min!

Bowfishing in Minnesota – 27 Carp in 8 min!

May 23, 2012 by 1 Comment

Loading video...

Bowfishers make a killing in a creek in Minnesota where they harvest a  total of 27 Carp in just 8 minutes!

Tagged: , ,

Comments

  1. Bruce says:
    Sep 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Where in Minnesota?

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from Bowfishing

Knee Deep Bowfishing

Knee Deep Bowfishing

Hunters wad through the river to peg carp...
Team-X-Stream Works Their Craft!

Team-X-Stream Works Their Craft!

These guys eat breath and sleep this stuff...
Midnight Swamp Bowfishing

Midnight Swamp Bowfishing

Under the cover of darkness and with the aid of a water light, bowfishers peg garbage fish left and right...