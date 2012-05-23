Bowfishers make a killing in a creek in Minnesota where they harvest a total of 27 Carp in just 8 minutes!
Bowhunting.com shared Fourth Arrow Camera Arms's live video.
Fourth Arrow Camera Arms
Some innovative and cool ideas from Fourth Arrow Camera Arms! Stay to the end for a special promo! ... See MoreSee Less
New product release
18 hours ago
Need a new pair of boots for hunting season? Our friends at LaCrosse are running a 30% off promo for a limited time. Getcha some! #lacrossefootwear ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
It's Bowhunt or Die Friday! New episodes every week until they tell us the season is over. #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Troy Spolum put the @Mathews_Archery and @blackeaglearrow to work on this awesome Wyoming velvet buck. Bowhunt or D… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Bowfishing in Minnesota – 27 Carp in 8 min!
Loading video...
Speak Your Mind Cancel reply
Newsletter Sign-up
Bowhunting tips, product alerts & deals
Hot Topics
Should the Airbow Be Legal for Archery Season?
It's Bowhunt or Die Friday! New episodes every week until they tell us the season is over. #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Troy Spolum put the @Mathews_Archery and @blackeaglearrow to work on this awesome Wyoming velvet buck. Bowhunt or D… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Pretty stoked to try out these new Gel Stream Hot Shots from @ArcusHunting and Tink's. October is coming!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Comments
Where in Minnesota?