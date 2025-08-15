Bowmar Archery Releases New 2.0″ Titanium Hybrid Broadhead

Bowmar Archery announces the launch of its new 100-grain, 2.0″ Titanium Beast Broadhead, a mechanical broadhead that arrives just in time for the peak of fall hunting season. Available in a 2-pack with a practice tip, this new broadhead is the result of 1.5 years of design, research, and exhaustive testing, and is the next evolution of the company’s original Beast Broadhead.
The Titanium Beast Broadhead features a Grade 5 titanium body and a 420 stainless steel tip hardened to 56 HRC. This makes the tip 130% stronger than a solid titanium tip, which can only reach a hardness of 38 HRC. This breakthrough is combined with Bowmar Archery’s patented Bone Evading Advanced Spring Technology (BEAST), in which the blades retract and redeploy upon encountering bone. This design preserves sharpness, maintains kinetic energy, and delivers superior penetration for a more ethical and effective harvest.
The BEAST broadhead was developed over three years and incorporates patented and pending technologies that set a new benchmark for mechanical broadhead performance.
Bone Evading Advanced Spring Technology (BEAST): Blades retract and redeploy upon bone impact, ensuring edge preservation and superior penetration.
Engineered Propulsion In Core (E.P.I.C. Technology): With just 1.2 lbs of force on either deployment tab, blades deploy at speeds over 940 mph with more than 22 ft-lbs of energy. This creates devastating entry wounds and offers the most reliable deployment of any mechanical broadhead on the market.
Premium Materials: Features include German LUTZ blades for superior edge retention, a Grade 5 titanium ferrule, a 420 series hardened stainless steel tip, and the world’s most reliable springs for maximum durability and precision.
Innovative Blade Retention System: The design is band-free and collar-free, with internal stainless steel locking components for silent, dependable performance.
Versatile Design: The broadhead is compatible with crossbows and effective with lower-poundage bows. Every broadhead is hand-assembled and rigorously tested in the USA.
Whether you’re pursuing whitetail, turkey, or wild boar, the Titanium Beast Broadhead 2.0 delivers a lethal combination of strength, speed, and accuracy. Bowmar Archery’s commitment to innovation and quality continues to set the standard for ethical hunting tools trusted by sportsmen and women worldwide.
You can see the Titanium Beast Broadhead in action with Josh Bowmar here.