Bowmar Archery Releases New 2.0″ Titanium Hybrid Broadhead

The BEAST broadhead was developed over three years and incorporates patented and pending technologies that set a new benchmark for mechanical broadhead performance.

Bone Evading Advanced Spring Technology (BEAST): Blades retract and redeploy upon bone impact, ensuring edge preservation and superior penetration.

Engineered Propulsion In Core (E.P.I.C. Technology): With just 1.2 lbs of force on either deployment tab, blades deploy at speeds over 940 mph with more than 22 ft-lbs of energy. This creates devastating entry wounds and offers the most reliable deployment of any mechanical broadhead on the market.

Premium Materials: Features include German LUTZ blades for superior edge retention, a Grade 5 titanium ferrule, a 420 series hardened stainless steel tip, and the world’s most reliable springs for maximum durability and precision.

Innovative Blade Retention System: The design is band-free and collar-free, with internal stainless steel locking components for silent, dependable performance.

Versatile Design: The broadhead is compatible with crossbows and effective with lower-poundage bows. Every broadhead is hand-assembled and rigorously tested in the USA.

Whether you’re pursuing whitetail, turkey, or wild boar, the Titanium Beast Broadhead 2.0 delivers a lethal combination of strength, speed, and accuracy. Bowmar Archery’s commitment to innovation and quality continues to set the standard for ethical hunting tools trusted by sportsmen and women worldwide.

You can see the Titanium Beast Broadhead in action with Josh Bowmar here.