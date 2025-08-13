Mission Archery Introduces New Youth Hunting Bow

Driven by innovation and a passion for growing the sport of archery, Mission Archery is proud to introduce a new addition to its lineup that redefines entry-level performance—the all-new 2026 Menace XR.
“We take great pride in designing and building bows that make archery more accessible to everyone,” said Matt McPherson, Owner and CEO of Mission Archery. “The Menace XR expands upon our proven platforms with a new offering that packs versatility and performance into an ultra-lightweight package—perfect for young archers.”
The Menace XR redefines entry-level performance with advanced engineering tailored for the next generation of archers. Weighing in at just 2.81 pounds, this ultralightweight platform delivers superior maneuverability without sacrificing stability. Featuring a broad draw weight range of 10 to 50 pounds and draw lengths ranging from 17 to 28 inches, the Menace XR’s adjustability empowers young archers with technology that grows with them.
Featuring Mission’s patented Fast Fit Cam technology, the Menace XR is highly adjustable for maximum performance throughout a variety of draw weights and lengths. Easily adjustable with just the quick turn of a screw, the Fast Fit Cam allows the archer to adjust their draw length on the spot without the need of a bow press.
New for 2026, the Menace XR features the all-new Mini Contour Grip. Specifically engineered to fit the smaller hands of young archers, the Mini Contour Grip promotes proper hand placement and reduces torque for better shot consistency. It pairs seamlessly with a precision-machined riser to deliver enhanced comfort, control, and confidence with every draw.
The Menace XR is available in three finish options, including two new options: Mossy Oak Bottomland and Earth. Additionally, these finish options will also be offered on the Mission Hammr and Switch models.
For full specifications and more information, visit missionarchery.com.