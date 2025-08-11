  1. Bowhunting News

By August 11, 2025

Fixed-Blade or Mechanical?Take Your Pick with NAP’s Expanded Broadhead Lineup.

For serious bowhunters, the choice between a fixed-blade or mechanical broadhead is a familiar one. This fall, New Archery Products (NAP) is expanding two of their most popular broadhead lines, giving hunters even more high-performance options to consider. Whether you prefer the durability of a fixed blade or the devastating cutting diameter of a mechanical, NAP has you covered with the new Deep-Cuts and Killzone RX lineups.

Deep-Cuts: The New Single-Bevel Fixed-Blade
The new Deep-Cuts Fixed-Blade Broadheads take the classic, reliable design to the next level. Built with the same proven stainless-steel construction, these broadheads now feature a single-bevel design. The 0.040-inch thick, right-bevel sharpened blades provide a 1-1/16-inch cutting diameter, while an additional ¾-inch bleeder blade behind the main blades creates even more damage on impact. The result is a heavy, free-flowing blood trail that leads to a shorter recovery. The new Deep-Cuts are available in 100, 125, and 150-grain options.

Nap Expands Lineup Of Deep Cuts & Killzones Available Now

Killzone RX: Two New Mechanicals for Massive Cutting Diameters
The Killzone line has long been a favorite for its rear-deploying design and reliable performance. This year, the evolution continues with the introduction of the Killzone RX 2.0-inch and Killzone RX 2.3-inch mechanical broadheads.

Both models feature a huge cutting diameter for creating devastating wound channels. The Killzone RX 2.0-inch offers a 2-inch cutting diameter with curved blades for a lower profile and enhanced flight performance. They come in both cut-on-contact and trophy tip options, so you can choose the tip that best suits your hunting style. Plus, each 100-grain broadhead features NAP’s exclusive spring-clip design, eliminating the need for finicky O-rings or rubber bands.

Taking things a step further, the new Killzone RX 2.3-inch mechanical broadhead delivers an even larger 2.3-inch cutting diameter. Available in both a cut-on-contact tip with a black nickel coating and a bone-busting trophy tip, these 100-grain mechanicals are designed for maximum destruction and field-point accuracy.

Whether you’re a die-hard fixed-blade fan or you prefer the expanding power of a mechanical, NAP’s expanded lineup has something for every hunter this season. You can find more information on these new broadheads and other products by visiting New Archery Products’ website.

www.newarchery.com

 

Ben grew up hunting Northern and West Central Illinois, where he gained his bowhunting experience. He is from Genoa, Illinois, and is Bowhunting.com's Community Manager.
