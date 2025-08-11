NAP Expands Lineup of Deep-Cuts & Killzones

Fixed-Blade or Mechanical?Take Your Pick with NAP’s Expanded Broadhead Lineup.
For serious bowhunters, the choice between a fixed-blade or mechanical broadhead is a familiar one. This fall, New Archery Products (NAP) is expanding two of their most popular broadhead lines, giving hunters even more high-performance options to consider. Whether you prefer the durability of a fixed blade or the devastating cutting diameter of a mechanical, NAP has you covered with the new Deep-Cuts and Killzone RX lineups.
Deep-Cuts: The New Single-Bevel Fixed-Blade
The new Deep-Cuts Fixed-Blade Broadheads take the classic, reliable design to the next level. Built with the same proven stainless-steel construction, these broadheads now feature a single-bevel design. The 0.040-inch thick, right-bevel sharpened blades provide a 1-1/16-inch cutting diameter, while an additional ¾-inch bleeder blade behind the main blades creates even more damage on impact. The result is a heavy, free-flowing blood trail that leads to a shorter recovery. The new Deep-Cuts are available in 100, 125, and 150-grain options.
Killzone RX: Two New Mechanicals for Massive Cutting Diameters
The Killzone line has long been a favorite for its rear-deploying design and reliable performance. This year, the evolution continues with the introduction of the Killzone RX 2.0-inch and Killzone RX 2.3-inch mechanical broadheads.
Both models feature a huge cutting diameter for creating devastating wound channels. The Killzone RX 2.0-inch offers a 2-inch cutting diameter with curved blades for a lower profile and enhanced flight performance. They come in both cut-on-contact and trophy tip options, so you can choose the tip that best suits your hunting style. Plus, each 100-grain broadhead features NAP’s exclusive spring-clip design, eliminating the need for finicky O-rings or rubber bands.
Taking things a step further, the new Killzone RX 2.3-inch mechanical broadhead delivers an even larger 2.3-inch cutting diameter. Available in both a cut-on-contact tip with a black nickel coating and a bone-busting trophy tip, these 100-grain mechanicals are designed for maximum destruction and field-point accuracy.
Whether you’re a die-hard fixed-blade fan or you prefer the expanding power of a mechanical, NAP’s expanded lineup has something for every hunter this season. You can find more information on these new broadheads and other products by visiting New Archery Products’ website.