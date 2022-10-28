Feradyne® Outdoors Acquires Outdoor Product Innovations

OPI’s diverse suite of brands adds to FeraDyne’s growing position in the general hunting market to include a full line of products in the tree stand, hunting blind, hand tool, feeder, and hunting accessories categories.

As market leaders, each of OPI’s brands has built an excellent reputation for offering quality products at a reasonable price, with exceptional customer service. Falling in line with FeraDyne’s desire to help more hunters be successful in the field, OPI’s brands expand the versatility and diversity of FeraDyne’s entire scope of products.