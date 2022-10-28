Feradyne® Outdoors Acquires Outdoor Product Innovations

FeraDyne® Outdoors, a multi-brand family of archery, hunting, and outdoor industry products, announces the acquisition of Outdoor Product Innovations, Inc. (OPI). OPI is the parent company to the Rhino Blinds, Rhino Tree Stands, Capsule Game Feeders®, Wicked Tree Gear™, LidCAM, and LegCuff brands.
OPI’s diverse suite of brands adds to FeraDyne’s growing position in the general hunting market to include a full line of products in the tree stand, hunting blind, hand tool, feeder, and hunting accessories categories.
As market leaders, each of OPI’s brands has built an excellent reputation for offering quality products at a reasonable price, with exceptional customer service. Falling in line with FeraDyne’s desire to help more hunters be successful in the field, OPI’s brands expand the versatility and diversity of FeraDyne’s entire scope of products.
FeraDyne’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jon Syverson commented, “OPI has done an excellent job of assembling a diverse network of brands that’s been open in our portfolio until now. Through this acquisition, we have the opportunity to expand the momentum they have created over the last several years, while leveraging a multitude of opportunities presented by our combined retail network, private label product offerings, and overall customer base.”
“Since the company’s inception in 2015, OPI has done a fantastic job of bringing a distinct group of brands together. We look forward to introducing them to our customers throughout the fall, and during this year’s tradeshow season,” Syverson added.