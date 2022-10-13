fbpx
Millennium Treestands New GB-100 Buck Blind

By Brad KaufmannOctober 13, 2022

Ground blinds for hunting come in all styles, shapes, and sizes. Durability and reliability, especially during periods of nasty weather, are as essential to a hunter as concealment. Lightweight pop-up blinds have their place, but many hunters opt to situate a blind in a desirable location and leave it for weeks or longer.

It’s frustrating when you show up to hunt only to find those lightweight blinds battered and broken, lying in a muddy ditch or twisted against a tree. It is all too easy for those blinds to be ripped from the ground during a windy storm. 

Millennium Treestands’ GB-100 Buck Blind offers relief, giving added security to hunters who want their blinds to stay put. Weighing in at almost 83 pounds, it stands tough as a beefy blind.

Its anchoring system is robust, using steel ground stakes that are ½-inch thick and 18 inches long. These stakes help ensure that wind gusts don’t enter at ground level and upend the blind.

Millennium Treestands New Gb 100 Buck Blind
The frame is constructed of heavy-duty, powder-coated steel, not lightweight fiberglass that can snap when stressed. The heavy-duty outer shell is made from water-resistant fabric. Loops added to the material make brushing out the blind a breeze. The loops can also add rope tie-downs for further strength and durability.

The GB-100 Buck Blind can be erected on the ground or on an existing platform. The multi-configuration windows and interior are black, affording ultimate concealment. Each window has an adjustable height shooting rest, making it ideal for rifle, shotgun, or crossbow hunting.

It’s big enough to accommodate standing shots with a bow, at 84 inches wide, 48 inches long, and 84 inches tall in the center. With so much room, sleeping out in your blind is no issue. The GB-100 Buck Blind is built for comfortable, long-haul hunts when needed.

Millennium Treestands New Gb 100 Buck Blind

GB-100 Buck Blind Features & Specs

  • Material: Powder Coated Steel/Fabric
  • Weight: 83 lbs.
  • Dimensions: 84” W x 48” L x 84” H
  • Easily brushes out with added loops
  • Water-resistant material
  • Includes steel ground stakes
  • Black windows and black interior for ultimate concealment
  • Roomy interior with up to 84 inches in height for standing shots
  • Multi-configuration windows for rifle, crossbow, or vertical bow hunting
  • Each window has adjustable-height shooting rest
