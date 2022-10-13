Millennium Treestands New Gb 100 Buck Blind

Ground blinds for hunting come in all styles, shapes, and sizes. Durability and reliability, especially during periods of nasty weather, are as essential to a hunter as concealment. Lightweight pop-up blinds have their place, but many hunters opt to situate a blind in a desirable location and leave it for weeks or longer.

It’s frustrating when you show up to hunt only to find those lightweight blinds battered and broken, lying in a muddy ditch or twisted against a tree. It is all too easy for those blinds to be ripped from the ground during a windy storm.