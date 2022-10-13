Elite Mid-Layer Versatility With ScentLok

Experienced bowhunters understand that no single garment can do it all. That’s why many build an apparel “toolkit” from which they can select or combine individual pieces to optimize comfort in any conditions, from the sweltering heat of the early season through the stinging cold of the late season and anything in between.
The most elite trust ScentLok BE:1 Bowhunter Elite garments – embodied with 30 years of experience in the delivery of advanced, bowhunter-friendly designs, ultra-silent high-performance fabrics, and unsurpassed ScentLok technologies – to maintain a proven-deadly advantage on any hunt.
Each BE:1 piece is carefully built to fulfill a specific role in the bowhunter’s arsenal. They’re tailored to deliver peak performance while working seamlessly with one another so a hunter can create the ideal combination for any conditions.
Whether it’s all day sits, heat, driving snow, soaking rains, or sub-freezing temperatures, the premium BE:1 toolkit allows hunters to sit longer, get closer, and earn more moments of truth.
Meet the Reimagined ScentLok BE:1 Reactor Windproof Jacket
ScentLok introduced the BE:1 Reactor Series in 2019 to solve the problem of delivering versatile, on-demand insulation for effective mid-layering while minimizing the noise and bulk associated with other available options in the marketplace.
Today, the redesigned BE:1 Reactor Windproof Jacket represents an exciting, new, and indispensable core of any successful bowhunter’s apparel toolkit. It retains the best features of the highly successful original BE:1 Reactor Jacket, while adding new ones that push performance even higher.
Like the original, this highly versatile jacket is designed for both stand-alone wear or layering beneath early-, mid-, or late-season outerwear and features Carbon Alloy ScentLok’s most-advanced scent-control technology.
Improved thermal performance comes from 133 grams of Primaloft® Silver low-bulk insulation and a cozy, new microfleece lining, while a new WindBrake® windproof design provides additional protection from the elements that cause the body to surrender heat. Up top, a new, ergonomically fitted scuba hood design fortifies the head and neck, further containing heat and human odor.
Tailored for minimal bulk and maximum mobility, the reimagined BE:1 Reactor Windproof Jacket pairs a premium and silent micro tricot fabric in the body and upper-arm areas with a stretch polyester cuff and waist.
The result is a quiet and trim-fitting garment that still moves in all the ways bowhunters need it to, even when worn beneath other clothing. An extended tail, generous collar height, and three zippered pockets provide additional comfort and bowhunting utility.
The new ScentLok BE:1 Reactor Jacket is available in six sizes, three popular camo patterns and all-new Blackout to meet the needs and preferences of any hunter.
BE:1 Reactor Windproof Jacket Specs
- Carbon Alloy™ Technology for maximum odor adsorption
- 133g Primaloft® Silver insulation for perfect warmth
- WindBrake® windproof design guards against harsh winds
- Premium quiet micro tricot body & upper arm fabric paired with a polyester cuff and waist for great range-of-motion
- Micro fleece lining for light warmth
- Ergonomic fitted hood design provides comfort, protection and mobility
- Three-pocket design for securing all your gear
- Critical thermal on-demand piece to complete your hunting-apparel toolkit
- Comes in: Mossy Oak Terra Gila (225), Realtree Excape (223), Mossy Oak Terra Outland (263), or Blackout (290)
- MSRP: $189.99 (MD-XL) / $199.99 (2X-3X)
An indispensable garment in any hunter’s apparel toolkit, the newly reimagined and improved ScentLok BE:1 Reactor Windproof Jacket is available now at ScentLok dealers worldwide and online at scentlok.com.