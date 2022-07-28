fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

Elite Archery Releases New “VERDICT” Target Bow

By Brad KaufmannJuly 28, 2022

The 2023 Elite Verdict continues to advance innovation with a feel that’s larger than life and performance not traditionally found in a target bow platform.

The jury is in—and the Verdict along with the completely redesigned NEW SPX Cam and industry-first V2 Micro Mods establishes a shooting foundation that has precision control and customizable comfort built into one package. 

Elite Archery Releases New "verdict" Target Bow
Speed:Up to 332fps
Axle-to-Axle:37.75″
Mass Weight:5 lbs
Brace Height:7.125″
Draw Length:25.5″ – 31″
Draw Weight:40, 50, 60, 65, 70lbs
Let-off:Up to 90%
MSRP:$1699.99
  
More Details
Elite Archery Releases New "verdict" Target Bow

With Elite’s largest axle to axle / riser ratio—10% larger than its predecessors, the Verdict’s defining design features a highly machined dual-caged riser which makes up over 92% of the bow’s 37 ¾” profile.

And, when paired with Elite’s signature shorter, wider limbs, the Verdict reaches the pinnacle of controllability and aim-ability that literally sits within the palm of your hand—and within the comfort of Elite’s hallmark Precision Grip.

With a Performance Mod rating of 332 FPS, the Verdict will rival the speed of a shorter axle to axle bow, but the large string angle will provide a feel that’s even longer than the 37.75” axle to axle profile.

Featuring the NEW SPX Cam along with the V2 Micro Mods, shooters can fully create the exact holding weight, draw length, and back wall preference they desire.

Elite Archery Releases New "verdict" Target Bow

Operating in perfect synchronization, the SPX Cam substantially optimizes the Verdict’s efficiencies while Elite’s next generation of Versa Mods offers even more customization and, for the first time ever, allows archers the ability to fine-tune their holding weight down to a single percentile within the 70-90% range.

Meanwhile, proper arrow flight has never been easier with Elite’s revolutionary Simplified. Exact.
Tuning (S.E.T. Technology.); achieving superior accuracy—all, without the need of a bow press.

Brad Kaufmann
Brad Kaufmann
Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos and articles that Bowhunting.com produces.
Post a Comment
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login To Account

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like:
Share your trophy photo