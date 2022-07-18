Bear Archery and The Hunting Public Launch “ADAPT” Hunting Bow

The 2023 ADAPT will initially be available at Bear Archery authorized dealers and online as a bow-only option in both 45-60lb and 55-70lb limb weights. Ready to Hunt (RTH) variants will be offered later this fall for those looking to add a Trophy Ridge sight, rest, stabilizer, quiver, no-tie tube peep, and D-loop to the bow.

The bow-only version will be available solely in a Throwback Tan finish which is composed of a desert tan riser and Fred Bear camo limbs. The Ready to Hunt models will be available in TrueTimber Strata, Throwback Tan, Veil Whitetail, and solid Olive. The bow-only model comes in at the price of $459.99 and the RTH models start at $559.99.

“We’ve worked with the guys at Bear for over a year developing this bow and are beyond thrilled at how it turned out.” Said the Hunting Public. “The ADAPT was a full team effort and the end result is truly something special that we believe everyone will enjoy.”