Bear Archery and The Hunting Public Launch “ADAPT” Hunting Bow

Bear Archery in collaboration with The Hunting Public, is proud to announce the all-new ADAPT. The 2023 ADAPT is a solo-cam hunting bow designed to deliver best-in-class performance, comfort, and durability.
The Bear ADAPT was strategically developed in partnership with The Hunting Public to bring bowhunters the most premium and best performing single cam bow on the market.
The ADAPT encompasses everything The Hunting Public has liked most from other Bear Archery bows in the recent years. From the tuneability to the smooth and forgiving draw cycle, the ADAPT was built to perform at its peak regardless of the hunting scenario.
“Bear Archery and The Hunting Public are two industry leaders that complement each other in so many ways.” Said Alec Wyman, Bear Archery Marketing Manager. “The Hunting Public’s idea to develop a Bear bow that suits their widely accepted and growing public land hunting style was one our team wasted no time bringing to life.”
The Hunting Public deliberately chose a 32” axle-to-axle and 6.5” brace height as middle ground for ease of handling in tight spaces. The single cam design features an 80% let off and ships with an optional limb stop for a rock-hard back wall. The ADAPT offers a very comfortable draw cycle and can accommodate draw lengths from 24”-31”.
To further deliver upon its claim of superior comfort and durability, the ADAPT comes with an all-new molded, soft-touch, low wrist grip labeled the Bear Paw – a nod to Bear Archery’s famed bow grip from the 1970’s. The ADAPT’s easy to tune cam system sacrifices little on the speed front and brings arrow speeds up to 320 FPS IBO.
“First – we wanted a bow that was easy to tune. Bowhunters like shooting a variety of broadhead and arrow combinations and the ADAPT was designed to easily tune with most of them.” Said Aaron Warbritton, Host of the Hunting Public.
“Second – the bow needed to be accurate and forgiving to shoot. The average whitetail hunter is taking close range shots in dynamic hunting situations. We wanted the bow to be dependable and forgiving in these ever-changing scenarios. These two points in turn lead us to the name, “ADAPT”. The ADAPT draws easily with a solid back wall making it perfect for unpredictable hunting positions like crouching on the ground or hanging from a saddle. This bow was made to hunt and that’s exactly what we intend to do with it.”
The 2023 ADAPT will initially be available at Bear Archery authorized dealers and online as a bow-only option in both 45-60lb and 55-70lb limb weights. Ready to Hunt (RTH) variants will be offered later this fall for those looking to add a Trophy Ridge sight, rest, stabilizer, quiver, no-tie tube peep, and D-loop to the bow.
The bow-only version will be available solely in a Throwback Tan finish which is composed of a desert tan riser and Fred Bear camo limbs. The Ready to Hunt models will be available in TrueTimber Strata, Throwback Tan, Veil Whitetail, and solid Olive. The bow-only model comes in at the price of $459.99 and the RTH models start at $559.99.
“We’ve worked with the guys at Bear for over a year developing this bow and are beyond thrilled at how it turned out.” Said the Hunting Public. “The ADAPT was a full team effort and the end result is truly something special that we believe everyone will enjoy.”