Slicktrick Releases New Assailant Broadhead

Proven by the Huntstand’s Head-To-Head Broadhead Field Test, which rigorously evaluates the most popular heads on the market, the Slick Trick Assailant took consistent test performances to a new level, securing 1st place in 3 of 4 Scientific Tests (Accuracy, Weight & Angled Deflection) and coming in close 2nd in the 4th Test (Penetration).
“Even the word dominant doesn’t seem to do this head justice.” — Mark Melotik, Huntstand Editor.
In the field, no head could match the stellar performance of the Slick Trick Assailant Hybrid Head, making it the only option as the 2021 Editor’s Choice Award Winner.
The Assailant delivered unmatched field point accuracy and then some, defying the field testers assumptions that no head would beat the field point group of just 1 and 3/8 inches. During the test, the SlickTrick Assailant posted a 50 yard, 3 shot group of just 1 and 1/8 inch, the smallest in the test.
Moreover, the Assailant is a broadhead of quality bloodlines. When it comes to Slick Trick, the brand continues to bring quality to the game with respect to weight consistency, angle deflection durability, and innovative engineering.
The sleeker design of the Assailant is a solution to the time-honored hybrid phenomenon of poor penetration. While most hybrid designs are weak and limited in this capability due to a large blade surface area, the inventive design of the Assailant provides for deep penetration and durability. In testing, the Assailant was able to plunge 7.1 inches into the ballistics gel medium after passing through layers of carpet and quarter-inch plywood, leaving Huntstand surprised and impressed by this hybrid’s capability.
The Slick Trick Assailant Broadhead
The Assailant is a first in class hybrid-style broadhead with a massive 2 5/8″ total cutting surface. The Assailant features the popular ViperTrick series field-proven chisel-style tip and has a 1 3/4″ expandable head with a 7/8″ fixed bleeder blade to provide devastating results.
The Assailant’s low-profile design delivers precision field-point accuracy. The stainless-steel construction delivers on SlickTrick’s commitment to rugged, durable heads that perform, time after time.
Features:
- Super Steel™
- 1 3/4″ Mechanical Blades with 7/8″ Bleeder Blade
- Massive 2 5/8″ Total Cutting Surface
- Chisel Tip for Maximum Penetration
- Field-Proven Alcatraz Blade Lock System
- Available in 100 Grain
MSRP $47.99
Learn More About This Test & The SlickTrick Assailant at www.slicktrick.net, or At SlickTrick Retailers nationwide.