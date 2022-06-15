Slicktrick Releases New Assailant Broadhead

In the field, no head could match the stellar performance of the Slick Trick Assailant Hybrid Head, making it the only option as the 2021 Editor’s Choice Award Winner.

The Assailant delivered unmatched field point accuracy and then some, defying the field testers assumptions that no head would beat the field point group of just 1 and 3/8 inches. During the test, the SlickTrick Assailant posted a 50 yard, 3 shot group of just 1 and 1/8 inch, the smallest in the test.