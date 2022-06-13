fbpx
SITKA Introduces Its New Insulation Pieces with The Ambient Collection

By Courtney KaufmannJune 13, 20221 Comment
SITKA, today introduced its most advanced line of insulation pieces to date with the new Ambient Collection.

Designed by SITKA’s product experts, the Ambient Collection is engineered to adapt to changing weather conditions as well as levels of activity. This means when users are static and temperatures are low, the pieces insulate to deliver warmth. When wearers are active or temperatures rise, the pieces breathe well to expel heat.

The Men's Ambient Jacket utilizes low-bulk PrimaLoft® Evolve insulation.

“These active insulation products adapt to changing conditions allowing for more efficient
layering,” said John Barlow, SITKA’s Big Game Product Manager. “The Ambient Collection
transitions seamlessly from outerwear when active to a mid-layer as activity slows and
temperatures drop.”

The Collection features a Men’s Ambient Jacket ($309), a Women’s Ambient Jacket ($309), and
Men’s Ambient Hoody ($279).

Each item is constructed with post-consumer recycled PrimaLoft® Evolve insulation, 20-denier ripstop nylon fabric for durability, a DWR finish for enhanced weather protection, and mechanical stretch to provide comfort and a full range of
motion.

The Ambient Hoody is a half-zip pullover that can be used as a mid-layer insulation piece.

The PrimaLoft® Evolve insulation mimics properties found in animal fur with fibers of differing
lengths and deniers to create natural highs and lows in the material.

This produces highly open structures that maximize airflow when on the move, and air entrapment when at rest, for optimal thermal performance with low bulk.

“This collection increases the performance of any Sitka clothing system providing unmatched
versatility during active pursuits in cool and cold weather,” Barlow added.

“Whether chasing bugles on a brisk morning, backpacking above timberline or making your way back to camp in the frigid darkness, the Ambient collection is your adaptive insulation solution.”

Women's Ambient Jacket is a durable and packable jacket that delivers warmth and breathes well.

Each item is available in GORE OPTIFADE Subalpine with other select GORE OPTIFADE Patterns and solid colors available.

To learn more about the collection, view a video overview and explore available colorways visit www.sitkagear.com/ambient.

Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney is a passionate bowhunter who has a love for the outdoors. If she isn't in a tree stand or a ground blind, she is most likely somewhere fishing! In her free time, Courtney enjoys photography and trying out new recipes with wild game and fresh caught fish! Fun Fact: Courtney was a professional cake decorator for 7 years before working for Bowhunting.com
