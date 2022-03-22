  1. Bowhunting News

Moose Utility Division Releases New 416 X Wheel

By Courtney KaufmannMarch 22, 2022
Moose Utility Division introduces the new 416 X wheel. Whether it’s in the woods, deep mud or sand, the 416X is prepared to take on anything. These wheels handle load capacities of 675 lbs. for the 12×7, 1,150 lbs. for the 12×8, 700 lbs. for the 14×7 and 1,300 lbs. for the 14×8.

The wheels are 100% X-rayed on the production line to ensure quality and reliability. The center caps are also included with each wheel.

MSRP is listed at $134.95-175.95.

Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com to check these out!

