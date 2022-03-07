Sitka Equinox Turkey Collection

SITKA just introduced its first line of products designed specifically for turkey

hunting, the Equinox Turkey Collection. Developed for turkey obsessed hunters, the collection includes an Equinox Turkey Vest, Equinox Guard Hoody, Equinox Guard Pant and Equinox Guard Glove.

Each item is strategically designed to solve challenges turkey hunters experience in the field to eliminate distractions and assist their efforts to limit movement and noise while remaining concealed.