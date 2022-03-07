Sitka Equinox Turkey Collection

SITKA just introduced its first line of products designed specifically for turkey
hunting, the Equinox Turkey Collection. Developed for turkey obsessed hunters, the collection includes an Equinox Turkey Vest, Equinox Guard Hoody, Equinox Guard Pant and Equinox Guard Glove.
Each item is strategically designed to solve challenges turkey hunters experience in the field to eliminate distractions and assist their efforts to limit movement and noise while remaining concealed.
The Equinox Turkey Vest features a pack-like design to offer a custom, ergonomic fit for maximized comfort and reduced bulk.
Additional features include specialized water-resistant and magnetic-closing pockets that keep calls and gear organized within reach for limited movement, a dual-density foam seat that can easily be deployed or stored, and a 75-denier, brushed-face polyester fabric with a DWR finish to ensure durability.
“The bulk-free and secure fit of the vest makes it perfect for fast-paced, run-and-gun style hunts, while the smart pocketing and foam seat makes it great for long motionless sits,” said Jim Saubier, a product line manager for SITKA. “It’s a streamlined design that we think most turkey hunters will appreciate.”
The Equinox Guard Hoody, Pant and Glove are designed as a full system to minimize the health
risk and distraction of insect bites. Together, the pieces prevent contact with insects by limiting
skin exposure, utilizing a newly developed bite-reduction fabric and infusing built-in Insect
Shield treatment. Each piece also offers UPF50+ protection, Polygiene Odor Control Technology
and moisture-wicking to keep hunters comfortable in hot and humid conditions.
“We wanted to develop a fabric and clothing solution that is extremely lightweight and breathable while still being effective by preventing contact with mosquitos, ticks and chiggers,” said Chris Derrick, a product line manager for SITKA. “With this new collection, our customers can be both protected and comfortable at the same time.”
The Equinox Turkey Vest ($249) is available in GORE OPTIFADE Subalpine and Timber.
The Equinox Guard Hoody ($149), Equinox Guard Pant ($249) and Equinox Guard Glove ($50) are available in GORE OPTIFADE Subalpine, Timber as well as Elevated II, for pursuits such as early season whitetail.