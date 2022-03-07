Blocker Outdoors Expands Turkey-Hunting Apparel

It takes more than skill and luck to consistently fool one of North America’s most-challenging species. Your turkey-hunting gear matters. That’s why Blocker Outdoors gives turkey hunters the additional advantages of stealth, comfort, and utility in the form of one of the most-complete lines of turkey-hunting apparel and accessories available today.
New for the 2022 spring turkey-hunting season, Blocker Outdoors announces availability of its popular Shield Series Silentec Jacket and Pant – now available in Mossy Oak Bottomland – as well as the Finisher Turkey Balaclava, Finisher Turkey Facemask, and Finisher Text Touch Glove.
Shield Series Silentec Jacket and Pant in Mossy Oak Bottomland
Step up your game this season and leave the stiff, scratchy, noisy camo at home. Favored by hunters for their versatile and deadly-quiet mid-weight performance, Shield Series Jacket and Pant are now available for the 2022 spring turkey-hunting season in the Mossy Oak Bottomland camo pattern.
These hardworking, feature-rich garments deliver exceptional comfort, mobility, and utility via top-tier materials, technology and tailoring at hunter-friendly pricing.
Shield Series Silentec Jacket Features
- S3® silver antimicrobial technology for odor prevention
- Deadly quiet micro-fleece, 100% smooth polyester exterior fabric
- Three-pocket design (one chest & two waist) for essential gear storage
- Adjustable three-piece hood for comfort
- Hexagonal fleece liner for just-right warmth
- All-season performance for year-round versatility
- Nine sizes from MD – 3XT
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland, Realtree Edge, or Realtree Excape
MSRP $99.99
Shield Series Silentec Pant Features
- S3® silver antimicrobial technology for odor prevention
- Deadly quiet micro-fleece, 100% smooth polyester exterior fabric
- Six-pocket design (two waist, two rear, two cargo) for essential gear storage
- Rear waistband elastic for a custom fit
- Hexagonal fleece liner for just-right warmth
- Articulated knees provide optimum mobility
- Nine sizes from MD – 3XT
MSRP $99.99
Shield Series Finisher Turkey Accessories
Facemasks and gloves are essential to fooling and animal that can see three times better than the best human vision while also possessing a 270-degree field of view. Standard-fare turkey-hunting facemasks and gloves may do the job of concealing exposed skin, but rarely do hunters any other favors. Shield Series Finisher Turkey gloves and headwear, however, deliver in other categories.
What good are gloves worn for concealment if you make all that movement necessary to take them off and put them back on every time you want to use your phone? Touch Tech technology in the fingers of Finisher Text Touch Gloves solve this problem.
Finisher Text Touch Glove Features
- Feather-light breathable polyester fabric
- S3® Anti-microbial finish prevents odors
- Wicking treated for moisture management
- Touch tech fingers for use with smart devices
- Silicon printed palm for a better grip
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland or Realtree Edge
MSRP $19.99
Finisher Turkey Balaclava Features
- S3® silver antimicrobial technology for odor prevention & scent control
- Feather-light breathable polyester fabric keeps you cool and dry
- Wicking treatment for moisture management
- Spandex binding for a comfortable fit
- Built-in beanie for ease of use and comfort
- Hinged facemask provides easy movement
- Contoured facemask panel for a natural fit
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland or Realtree Edge
MSRP $29.99
Finisher Turkey Facemask Features
- S3® silver antimicrobial technology for odor prevention & scent control
- Feather-light breathable polyester fabric keeps you cool and dry
- Spandex binding for a comfortable fit
- Articulated nose tabs provide extra comfort
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland or Realtree Edge
MSRP $24.99
Successful turkey hunting requires skill and, sometimes, a degree of good fortune. Your turkey-hunting apparel shouldn’t make the game any more challenging. To the contrary, Blocker Outdoors’ complete lineup of turkey-hunting vests, pants, shirts, jackets, gloves, facemasks and headcovers give hunters multiple advantages in any turkey-hunting pursuit.
Our complete line of turkey hunting apparel and accessories – including the new Shield Series Silentec Jacket and Pant in Mossy Oak Bottomland, Finisher Turkey Balaclava, Finisher Turkey Facemask, and Finisher Text Touch Glove – are available right now at Blocker Outdoors dealers worldwide and online at BlockerOutdoors.com.