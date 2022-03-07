Blocker Outdoors Expands Turkey-Hunting Apparel

It takes more than skill and luck to consistently fool one of North America’s most-challenging species. Your turkey-hunting gear matters. That’s why Blocker Outdoors gives turkey hunters the additional advantages of stealth, comfort, and utility in the form of one of the most-complete lines of turkey-hunting apparel and accessories available today.

New for the 2022 spring turkey-hunting season, Blocker Outdoors announces availability of its popular Shield Series Silentec Jacket and Pant – now available in Mossy Oak Bottomland – as well as the Finisher Turkey Balaclava, Finisher Turkey Facemask, and Finisher Text Touch Glove.