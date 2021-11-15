Hawk Announces The Rival Micro Treestand

Hawk takes treestand minimalism to the next level with the introduction of the all-new Rival Micro treestand.
Today’s hunters leverage new technology and innovation with time-tested hunting tactics to ensure success. That often means taking more gear into the field. To reduce the weight and bulk hunters carry, Hawk developed the Rival Micro stand to be exceptionally lightweight, highly compact, and easy to secure to a daypack or to carry into the woods.
The Rival Micro is based on a minimalized 20.5 x 17.5-inch platform and flip-up seat. The assembly folds flat for easy, unobtrusive transport and the simple design and low weight make it easy to install onto a tree with the included ratchet tree straps. For added safety, the Rival Micro comes with a full-body safety harness.
Hawk Rival Micro Treestand Specifications
- Overall Weight: 10.1 lbs
- Platform Size: 20.5″ x 17.5″ platform
- Weight Rating: 300 lbs
- Material Construction: aluminum
- Seat Construction: nylon web
- Adjustability: 4 platform height levels
- Additional: included full-body safety harness, two ratchet tree straps
- MSRP: $199.99
For maximum portability, ease of setup, and all the ergonomic and performance features needed for a comfortable and productive time in the stand without the bulk, the new Hawk Rival Micro treestand is the obvious solution.
To learn more about the HAWK® Rival Lite and other HAWK® products, visit www.hawkhunting.com.