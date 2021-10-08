2022 Lancaster Classic Registration is Open

The time is finally here to register for the 2022 Lancaster Archery Classic, with over $300,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, including the top prize of $20,000 for the Open Pro champion.

Registration is open for the East Coast’s largest indoor archery tournament, scheduled for Jan. 27-30, 2022, at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa.

There are several changes lined up for this year’s Classic, but one of them is sure to be among the most thrilling in the 19-year history of the tournament.