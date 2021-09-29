Hawk Announces New Helium Pole Saw

Featuring sturdy yet lightweight aluminum pole sections, the Helium Pole Saw uses progressive tensioning clamps to secure the pole sections at the desired length. The saws are offered in 10-foot (41 inches closed) and 14-foot (46 inches closed) versions and weigh 2.5 and 3.5 pounds, respectively.

A soft-sleeve grip provides a positive purchase and maximum control when working tough branches. Topping the Helium Pole Saw is an 11-inch SK5 high carbon steel blade. The patented teeth design and black nitride, corrosion-resistant finish work to deliver long life and efficient cutting power. A plastic blade protector is included for safe field transport.

For more details about the Hawk Helium Pole Saw and all of Hawk’s new products for 2021, please visit www.hawkhunting.com.