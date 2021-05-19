Ozonics Releases New Micro3

In 2007, Ozonics Hunting® introduced the Ozonics HR100 in-the-field ozone generator.
Since its launch, the technology has continued to evolve, including a focus on Ozonics products built to deodorize your gear in or out of the field. Ozonics recently expanded on this trend with the release of the new Micro3.
The new MICRO3 allows you to defeat odors and bacteria in your car, truck, RV, boat or UTV.
Any space that offers a 12V Power Receptacle (“cigarette lighter”) can now be cleansed of offensive and unwanted odors by simply using the MICRO3.
The production of ozone molecules from the MICRO3 will aggressively sanitize your unoccupied vehicle’s interior and surfaces by attacking bacteria, viruses, mold spores, and more.
The MICRO3 will automatically shut off after 20 minutes of operation. To run a second cycle, simply unplug and re-insert it into the lighter. A Green LED light indicates when it is in operation.
For hunters, the MICRO3 now allows you to easily use Ozonics during all periods of a hunt. The DRI-WASH and The O.N.E. are great for before and after the hunt. The HR Units during the hunt, and now the MICRO3 can be used to deodorize the vehicle before and after you travel to and from your hunting location.
MICRO3 MSRP: $49.99
For more information about the MICRO3 or to see the full lineup of Ozonics Hunting products, visit http://ozonicshunting.com/.