New USA-Made EASTON® 6.5™ Arrows

By Courtney HovenMarch 30, 2021
Usa Made Easton® 6.5™ Will Make You A Better Bowhunter

Hunting accuracy for shooter confidence is the cornerstone of Easton 6.5 arrows. The 6.5 uses the proprietary Acu-Carbon Uniform Spine process.

Acu-Carbon is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that results in the most reliable tolerances and eliminates the need for the spine-alignment and weight sorting.

Easton’s Acu-Carbon production line produces the most consistent spine and weight from dozen to dozen and lot to lot—year in and year out. This benefits the bowhunter with truer flight and pinpoint accuracy in the field.

With unprecedented demand, Easton is running the 6.5 arrow production line 24/7 to fill dealer shelves nationwide. The Easton 6.5MM arrows are USA-made shafts that offer the highest level of accuracy available to bowhunters today all at price points to fit virtually any budget.

  • Acu-Carbon Uniform Spine USA Manufacturing Process for the highest level of accuracy.
  • Microlite Nocks—improves alignment and reduced weight.
  • 5MM Inserts—4X larger shoulder. Strengthens the broadhead/arrow interface and boosts F.O.C.
  • Spine sizes: 250, 300, 340, 400, 500

MSRP starting at $44.99 per 6-pack fletched.

For more information on the Easton 6.5MM arrows see your local archery pro shop or visit www.eastonarchery.com

Courtney Hoven
Courtney is a passionate bowhunter who has a love for the outdoors. If she isn't in a tree stand or a ground blind, she is most likely somewhere fishing! In her free time, Courtney enjoys photography and trying out new recipes with wild game and fresh caught fish! Fun Fact: Courtney was a professional cake decorator for 7 years before working for Bowhunting.com
