New USA-Made EASTON® 6.5™ Arrows

Hunting accuracy for shooter confidence is the cornerstone of Easton 6.5 arrows. The 6.5 uses the proprietary Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine process.

Acu-Carbon™ is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that results in the most reliable tolerances and eliminates the need for the spine-alignment and weight sorting.

Easton’s Acu-Carbon™ production line produces the most consistent spine and weight from dozen to dozen and lot to lot—year in and year out. This benefits the bowhunter with truer flight and pinpoint accuracy in the field.