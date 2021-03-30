New USA-Made EASTON® 6.5™ Arrows

Hunting accuracy for shooter confidence is the cornerstone of Easton 6.5 arrows. The 6.5 uses the proprietary Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine process.
Acu-Carbon™ is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that results in the most reliable tolerances and eliminates the need for the spine-alignment and weight sorting.
Easton’s Acu-Carbon™ production line produces the most consistent spine and weight from dozen to dozen and lot to lot—year in and year out. This benefits the bowhunter with truer flight and pinpoint accuracy in the field.
With unprecedented demand, Easton is running the 6.5 arrow production line 24/7 to fill dealer shelves nationwide. The Easton 6.5MM™ arrows are USA-made shafts that offer the highest level of accuracy available to bowhunters today all at price points to fit virtually any budget.
- Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine USA Manufacturing Process for the highest level of accuracy.
- Microlite Nocks—improves alignment and reduced weight.
- 5MM Inserts—4X larger shoulder. Strengthens the broadhead/arrow interface and boosts F.O.C.
- Spine sizes: 250, 300, 340, 400, 500
MSRP starting at $44.99 per 6-pack fletched.
For more information on the Easton 6.5MM arrows see your local archery pro shop or visit www.eastonarchery.com