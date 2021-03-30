Stealth Cam® New DS4K Transmit Wireless Camera

Stealth Cam® takes their 4K trail camera capabilities to the next level with the new DS4K Transmit!
Upgrading the DS4K camera by adding wireless capabilities, the DS4K Transmit sets the new standard for combining remote scouting, and high-quality photos and videos sent straight to your mobile device.
The new DS4K Transmit delivers stunning Ultra High Definition 4K video at 30 frames per second; day and night. The crystal-clear audio enhances the footage creating a broadcast quality video experience.
Like their other wireless cameras, it features a quick scan QR code setup via Stealth Cam’s user-friendly COMMAND App so you can have the camera up and running in just a few short minutes!
Cloud based storage allows users to conveniently access images or videos anytime from anywhere on multiple devices. Users have several cost-effective data plan options to choose from, that best suit their year-round or seasonal needs and are certified through both the AT&T and Verizon networks.
Perhaps one of the best new features you will see with this camera is its ability to provide unique GIF previews of video clip uploads, while the cameras SD card memory retains the full resolution 4K HD video!
The DS4K Transmit’s array of standard features include ultra high-speed trigger, burst mode technology, and PIR combo mode, featuring the best of both worlds with a high-resolution image followed by a HD video in the same triggering.
It is engineered to record at multiple resolutions; 4K/QHD/1080P/720P video, 32MP/16MP/8MP/4MP still images and is capable of 1-59 sec / 1-59-minute recovery times and a 100ft detection range. The cameras new “matte” PIR & IR covers reduce glare helping the camera blend into the natural surroundings.
It’s built with tough, weather-resistant textured housing that includes an integrated Python lock latch for added security and has a new secure-lock external power jack that prevents varmints and other non-target species from tampering with the external power source.
Stealth Cam DS4K Transmit Specs
Model: STC-DS4KTM (ATT & Verizon)
- 32 Megapixel & 4K video at 30 FPS
- Video resolutions: 4K, QHD, 1080, 720
- 4K day and night
- Image resolutions: 32MP, 16MP, 8MP, 4MP
- Upload resolutions: low (1280×720), high (1920×1080)
- Upload video clips (GIF preview w/hi-res download)
- Stealth Cam COMMAND App
- Quick scan QR code setup
- 42pcs 940nm LEDs
- Trigger speed: 0.2 seconds
- 100-ft. detection and IR range
- PIR combo mode (simultaneous video & still image recording)
- Burst mode: 1-9 images per triggering
- 1-59 second; 1- to 59-minute recovery time
- Data logging: time/date/moon phase/camera name
- SD card slot up to 128 GB
- “No glare” matte PIR and IR array
- Integrated Python lock latch
- Operates on 12 AA batteries
- External power jack for SOLPAK solar battery back (Sold Separately)
- Compatible carriers: AT&T, Verizon
For more details about the DS4K Transmit by Stealth Cam and the wireless plans, visit stealthcam.com.