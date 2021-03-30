Stealth Cam® New DS4K Transmit Wireless Camera

The new DS4K Transmit delivers stunning Ultra High Definition 4K video at 30 frames per second; day and night. The crystal-clear audio enhances the footage creating a broadcast quality video experience.

Like their other wireless cameras, it features a quick scan QR code setup via Stealth Cam’s user-friendly COMMAND App so you can have the camera up and running in just a few short minutes!

Cloud based storage allows users to conveniently access images or videos anytime from anywhere on multiple devices. Users have several cost-effective data plan options to choose from, that best suit their year-round or seasonal needs and are certified through both the AT&T and Verizon networks.