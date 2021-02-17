Victory Archery Introduces 250 Spine Arrow

Victory Archery Introduces 250 Spine in Popular Arrow Models
As archery technology continues to advance each year with faster, lighter, more impressive bows, Victory Archery has continued to push innovation in arrow technology at a similar blistering pace.
Now, Victory Archery is proud to announce the addition of 250 spine weight options in some of their most popular arrow models. “Archers that shoot Victory arrows have the highest standards of anyone in the space. That’s true whether they’re hunting or target shooting,” says Jayson Bentcik , National Sales Manager for Victory Archery.
“When you’re serving customers that accept nothing less than the best you have an obligation to push the envelope, to be constantly innovating. That’s what we’ve done here with our new 250 spine configurations.”
Hunters who shoot RIP Extreme Velocity (RIP XV), the VAP-SS and V-Force arrows will now have the option to upgrade to the new stiffer spine. For those shooting heavy draw weight bows or who have an arrow setup with heavier FOC, the new stiffer 250 spine offers less bend and flex and an overall improved shooting experience.
As bow manufacturers continue to raise the draw weights and available limb weight configurations for bows, shooter accuracy requires arrow technology to advance. This also holds true as more hunters and target shooters raise their standards for custom-tailored arrow setups.
As always, these new RIP XV, VAP-SS and V-Force arrows feature proprietary carbon weaving improving arrow recovery in flight while delivering supreme spine uniformity, ±0.001” straightness and ±0.5 grain batch weights.
For those archers who expect more from their arrows, Victory Arrows has the most capable platform and the most versatile options to build your ultimate shooting configuration.
Trust the Carbon Arrow Experts™
Victory Archery is comprised of a team of archers, aerospace engineers, hunters and target shooters who each hold the highest standards in their disciplines.
This has allowed for the melding of technology and innovation creating cutting edge hunting and target shooting arrows. Victory’s parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical America is one of the largest manufacturers of carbon fiber in the world with manufacturing and research facilities distributed across the United States.
This vertical integration gives Victory engineers direct access to the highest-grade carbon fiber materials technology available and gives hunters and target archers alike access to the most high-performance arrows ever produced.
With precision engineering and infrastructure from one of the world’s largest carbon manufacturers behind Victory, it’s no wonder they are globally recognized as The Carbon Arrow Experts. Explore the product line & technology at Victoryarchery.com