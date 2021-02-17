Victory Archery Introduces 250 Spine Arrow

As archery technology continues to advance each year with faster, lighter, more impressive bows, Victory Archery has continued to push innovation in arrow technology at a similar blistering pace.

Now, Victory Archery is proud to announce the addition of 250 spine weight options in some of their most popular arrow models. “Archers that shoot Victory arrows have the highest standards of anyone in the space. That’s true whether they’re hunting or target shooting,” says Jayson Bentcik , National Sales Manager for Victory Archery.

“When you’re serving customers that accept nothing less than the best you have an obligation to push the envelope, to be constantly innovating. That’s what we’ve done here with our new 250 spine configurations.”