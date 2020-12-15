Wicked Ridge Unveils NEW Blackhawk 360™ – the Industry’s Lowest Priced American Made Crossbow

Mogadore, OH. Wicked Ridge Crossbows’, known for producing top-value, precision performance crossbows, recently introduced its new Blackhawk 360 model.
The lowest priced American Made crossbow at just $399.99, the Blackhawk 360 shoots 360 feet-per-second, includes a package, and is primed to outperform the growing number of import models in the entry-level crossbow category.
“The new Blackhawk 360 is the best crossbow available for under $400,” said TenPoint® CEO, Rick Bednar.
“What separates this crossbow from its competitors is its American-Built quality, and out-of-the-box accuracy, and TenPoint’s world renowned customer service”
The Blackhawk’s narrow, 175-pound bow assembly is built for success in tight hunting situations and consists of a lightweight riser and machined aluminum limb pockets fitted with 11” WRX™ laminated limbs.
Powered by heavy-duty machined 5S Cams™ and DynaFLIGHT 97 string and cables, the Blackhawk measures a narrow 15-inches wide and drives arrows down-range up to 360 feet-per-second.
The Blackhawk 360 includes a fully integrated fore-grip, is backed up with elongated safety wings to help keep the shooter’s hand safely below the bowstring release path.
Its fully enclosed trigger guard provides added safety as well. In addition, the stock features a picatinny rail below the front of the barrel to mount additional accessories. Finally, like all Wicked Ridge crossbows, the stock is fitted with TenPoint’s DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) and ultra-crisp 3 ½-pound trigger.
Upon easy, 1-bolt assembly, the advanced design measures an easy-to-handle 35-inches long and weighs in at a featherweight 6-pounds.
Pre-sighted for 20-yards at the factory, the Blackhawk 360 has a tactical black stock and PEAK™ camo limbs. It includes a 4×32 scope, 3 aluminum arrows, rope cocking device, and a quiver.
Its package includes:
- TenPoint Multi-Line Scope
- 3 XX75 Alpha-Nock™ Arrows
- Rope Cocking Device
- Quiver
Blackhawk 360: MSRP:
- $399.99
All Wicked Ridge crossbows are American Built by TenPoint Crossbow Technologies in Mogadore, OH.