Wicked Ridge Unveils NEW Blackhawk 360™ – the Industry’s Lowest Priced American Made Crossbow

The Blackhawk’s narrow, 175-pound bow assembly is built for success in tight hunting situations and consists of a lightweight riser and machined aluminum limb pockets fitted with 11” WRX™ laminated limbs.

Powered by heavy-duty machined 5S Cams™ and DynaFLIGHT 97 string and cables, the Blackhawk measures a narrow 15-inches wide and drives arrows down-range up to 360 feet-per-second.

The Blackhawk 360 includes a fully integrated fore-grip, is backed up with elongated safety wings to help keep the shooter’s hand safely below the bowstring release path.