Duck Camp Delivers Full Camouflage Systems, High Performance in Fall 2020 Hunting Apparel

AUSTIN, Texas (September 10, 2020) — Duck Camp, the cast-and-blast brand devoted to creating premium outdoor gear that will withstand the test of time in the field, unveils a new collection of technical hunting apparel designed to deliver unmatched fit and high performance for whitetail, waterfowl and upland hunters.
Available today at www.duckcamp.com, the Duck Camp Vantage System, Brush System and Dry Down Vest are ready, in two new camouflage patterns, for the fall tree stand or blind.
“Like our retrievers, we don’t cut corners when it comes to the quality of our apparel and gear at Duck Camp. We take a tailored approach to everything we do because that’s what has been missing in the hunting and fishing apparel industry,” says Duck Camp Founder Sim Whatley.
“This season we get to introduce Duck Camp fans to the most technical outerwear we’ve created to date in the Vantage Collection. Our new Vantage products are designed to truly enhance the outdoor experience.”
The Vantage line blends technical construction with modern fabrics while drawing on Duck Camp’s hunting heritage. The matching pants, vests, jackets and caps culminate in a performance system that will allow outdoorsman to sit longer and hunt smarter.
Getting to the right vantage point often requires strenuous effort, but the viewpoint is worth it, and it allows for a true strategic advantage. The Fall 2020 Hunt Collection from Duck Camp, highlighted by the Vantage System, is the high-performance technical gear hunters need to take the high ground.
Outerwear highlights from Duck Camp’s Fall 2020 Hunt Collection include the new Vantage performance system with four-way stretch and three-layer technology, the functional and stylish Brush Jacket and Brush Pant, and the lightweight 800-fill-power Dry Down Vest.
Vantage System
The Duck Camp Vantage system features pieces designed for demanding conditions with four-way stretch fabrics, waterproof treatments, and performance features for tree-stand, flood and western big game hunters. The Vantage system is available in three camouflage patterns: Midland 2.0, Woodland and Late Season Wetland camouflage.
Duck Camp’s four-way stretch Vantage Jacket is a three-layer shell featuring a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) treatment and 10k ratings for water-resistance and breathability. With a safety harness pass-through and zipper pull chest pocket, the Vantage Jacket is at home in the tree-stand, duck field or elk woods. (MSRP: $219)
Pair the Vantage Jacket with Duck Camp’s Vantage Pants for a true four-way stretch system made to last all season. These three-layer DWR pants feature a gripper waistband, hip tethers for hip boots or extra tools, and a knife sheath pocket. (MSRP $129)
To round out the Vantage system, the Vantage Vest is a performance asset to any cold-weather hunt. With a four-way stretch fabric and three-layer construction, like all pieces in the Vantage line, the Vantage Vest also features a convenient zippered chest pocket for a release aid or extra rounds, waterproof, zippered front hand pockets, and a 10k breathability rating. (MSRP: $149)
Brush System
Those hunters who have been looking for the ultimate brush jacket need look no further. The Duck Camp Brush Jacket features durable, two-way stretch Cordura™ fabric that is triple-stitched and fully lined with soft cotton.
Coupled with features like a reversible and detachable bird bag, storm-cuffed sleeves and antique brass quiet-snap buttons, this piece looks just as handsome on the town as it does in the field. (MSRP: $249)
Durable, reliable and versatile—that is what Duck Camp’s brand-new Brush Pants are all about. Made with Cordura™ fabric, these are the best brush pants for active wear while hunting, fishing or working around the camp or the house.
They are also comfortable and stylish enough to wear casually as your everyday pants. (MSRP: $109)
Dry Down Vest
The Dry Down Vest features 800-fill-power goose down and a DWR finish to deliver a warm, comfortable and highly packable technical vest in a sharp, two-toned look for everyday wear or in the field. (MSRP: $159)
Along with the aforementioned pieces, Duck Camp’s Fall 2020 Hunt Collection includes the Head Guide Fleece Hoodie ($139 MSRP) for cold-weather adventures afield, Original Bamboo Hoodies ($64 MSRP) and Crews ($54 MSRP), Lightweight Hunting Shirts in short sleeves ($79 MSRP) and long sleeves ($89 MSRP), long-sleeved Midweight Hunting Shirts ($89 MSRP), and Heavyweight Hunting Shirts ($99 MSRP).
Two new camouflage patterns
Based on feedback and insights from Duck Camp’s network of guides, outfitters, brand ambassadors, customers, and retail partners, Duck Camp designed two new camouflage patterns for the Fall 2020 season: Woodland and Midland 2.0.
“Our new camouflage patterns look as if your grandfather’s ‘duck camo’ shook hands with new-school technology,” says Whatley. “Seasons and temperatures change, and so do the colors in the environment and the type of clothing needed to suit each one. So, Duck Camp developed proprietary camouflage patterns that cater to a variety of habitats and varying seasons. Both of the new camo prints are integrated into the brand-new pieces this year.”
The Fall 2020 Hunt Collection by Duck Camp is available online at www.duckcamp.com, at select retail partners and at The Austin Shop, Duck Camp’s flagship store located at 1301 East Caesar Chavez in Austin.