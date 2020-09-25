Duck Camp Delivers Full Camouflage Systems, High Performance in Fall 2020 Hunting Apparel

“Like our retrievers, we don’t cut corners when it comes to the quality of our apparel and gear at Duck Camp. We take a tailored approach to everything we do because that’s what has been missing in the hunting and fishing apparel industry,” says Duck Camp Founder Sim Whatley.

“This season we get to introduce Duck Camp fans to the most technical outerwear we’ve created to date in the Vantage Collection. Our new Vantage products are designed to truly enhance the outdoor experience.”

The Vantage line blends technical construction with modern fabrics while drawing on Duck Camp’s hunting heritage. The matching pants, vests, jackets and caps culminate in a performance system that will allow outdoorsman to sit longer and hunt smarter.

Getting to the right vantage point often requires strenuous effort, but the viewpoint is worth it, and it allows for a true strategic advantage. The Fall 2020 Hunt Collection from Duck Camp, highlighted by the Vantage System, is the high-performance technical gear hunters need to take the high ground.