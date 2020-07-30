New Vortex Diamondback HD Spotting Scope

BARNEVELD, Wis. – The way you hunt demands more of an optic, whether you are picking a tine out of dense cover or seeing the telltale flick of an ear on the next ridge. In any scenario, the last thing you want is to doubt if your gear is up to the job.

The Diamondback® HD line of spotting scopes from Vortex ® is taking the next step forward with two new configurations, the 16-48×65 and the 20-60×85, providing power and clarity in a redesigned package that’s high on performance and low on sticker shock