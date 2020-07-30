New Vortex Diamondback HD Spotting Scope

EVOLUTION NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD.
BARNEVELD, Wis. – The way you hunt demands more of an optic, whether you are picking a tine out of dense cover or seeing the telltale flick of an ear on the next ridge. In any scenario, the last thing you want is to doubt if your gear is up to the job.
The Diamondback® HD line of spotting scopes from Vortex ® is taking the next step forward with two new configurations, the 16-48×65 and the 20-60×85, providing power and clarity in a redesigned package that’s high on performance and low on sticker shock
The power behind the new Diamondback ® HD spotters is an HD optical system that delivers crisp resolution, brighter images, and edge-to-edge sharpness, reducing eye strain during long glassing sessions. All air-to-glass surfaces are fully multi-coated for increased light transmission and powerful low-light performance, giving you an edge when you need it most.
In addition to rethinking the Diamondback® HD’s internal components, Vortex ® took a fresh approach to the spotter’s exterior, introducing a streamlined, snag-free profile. The helical focus wheel provides fast, fine adjustments, and an Arca-Swiss compatible foot means the Diamondback® HD mounts quickly to compatible tripod heads without additional plates. Plus, a neoprene cover comes included, keeping your spotter protected in the field.
For a list of specifications, frequently asked questions and high-resolution images, check out the
Vortex New Product Portal.
For more information, visit VortexOptics.com and be sure to follow Vortex Optics on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
About Vortex Optics:
American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers,
produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel.
Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.
Contact: [email protected] EVOLUTION NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD.